* Dollar/yen rise stalls on comments from Japan govt adviser
* Dollar index touches new 11-yr high after U.S. debt yields
spike
* RBA opts to leaves rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar pulled back a
little from an 11-year peak against a basket of major currencies
on Tuesday, with the Australian dollar stealing the spotlight as
it surged after the Reserve Bank of Australia stood pat on
interest rates.
The U.S. currency also was pressured against the yen after
Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that
dollar/yen may be at the "upper limit of comfort zone."
The comments pulled the dollar off a three-week high of
120.27 yen hit earlier on a spike in U.S. debt yields.
It last traded at 119.77, down 0.3 percent.
"In addition to some option-related selling above 120 yen,
Honda's comments helped send the dollar lower. The pullback in
Japanese shares is another factor weighing on the dollar today,"
Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign
exchange research firm. Tokyo's Nikkei sagged 0.2
percent.
"But these factors are only short-term selling factors.
Dollar/yen firmly remains in an uptrend long term," Ogino said.
The dollar index climbed as far as 95.516, a high not
seen since September 2003 before drifting down to 95.353, down
0.1 percent on the day.
The main action was on the Australian dollar, which rallied
against its U.S. counterpart after the RBA opted to leave its
policy rate unchanged at record low of 2.25 percent, surprising
some who had looked for another easing to follow February's cut.
The Aussie jumped to a high of $0.7845, bouncing
from a session low of $0.7751 hit earlier amid expectations that
RBA would cut interest rates.
However, the Aussie's rebound might prove temporary with
the RBA seen taking rates lower sooner or later.
"Another rate cut will eventually be needed to cushion the
economy from a slowdown in mining investment and sluggish
non-resources sectors. Low inflation here and overseas will make
the decision easier when the time comes," said Jasmin Argyrou,
senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
The euro, meanwhile, was up 0.1 percent at $1.1192,
crawling up from a six-week low of $1.1160 struck overnight.
Higher U.S. Treasury yields helped limit the dollar's
losses. The benchmark 10-year note hovered near 2.00
percent after spiking about 8 basis points overnight.
In addition to Wall Street shares hitting fresh record highs
on Monday, yields were seen driven up by a batch of mixed data
overnight.
U.S. private income and the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) index rose modestly while consumer spending
and housing data proved weak.
"The data proved mixed, but relatively firm inflation
figures caught the market's eye. It still remains to be seen if
prices will go on an uptrend. But if data continue to suggest
that prices have at least bottomed out, it will support the case
for a summer rate hike," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at
State Street in Tokyo.
Last week dollar bulls were initially disappointed by
perceived dovish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
but took heart again after data showed U.S. core inflation rose
more than expected.
