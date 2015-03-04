* Euro suffers setback ahead of ECB policy meeting
* Markets awaiting details of ECB's QE program
* Canadian dollar firms as BOC leaves rates steady
* Australia retail sales, trade data next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 5 The euro wallowed at its lowest
in over 11 years against the greenback early on Thursday, having
suffered a big setback as investors waited for the European
Central Bank to announce more details of its massive bond-buying
program.
The euro zone common currency fell as far as $1.1061,
a low not seen since September 2003, surpassing the previous
trough of $1.1098 set on Jan. 26. It was last at $1.1084.
It also slid to a one-month low of 132.40 yen and
came within a whisker of a seven-year trough against sterling.
The euro last traded at 72.56 pence, not far off the
low near 72.35 set earlier in the week.
"There was little fundamental news to explain the weakness
in the euro over the past 24 hours, but downward pressure
remains and the break of some key technical support areas has
provoked further selling," said Brian Martin, strategist at ANZ.
"Our short-term target for EUR/USD has now been achieved and
a break below 1.10 would open the way for a move towards 1.05."
The ECB, which starts its quantitative easing (QE), or
bond-buying, program worth more than 1 trillion euros this
month, is expected to detail the plan later in the day following
its policy meeting.
Investors have already driven yields across Europe to record
lows in anticipation of the ECB's largesse, greatly widening the
yield advantage of the U.S. dollar in the process.
"One aspect that has drawn market concern in particular is
whether the ECB will be able to source 60 billion euros of
assets per month," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to
clients.
"We expect Draghi to reassure the markets on that front as
any wavering on the total amount would be very damaging for the
credibility of QE."
Renewed weakness in the euro helped drive the dollar index
to a fresh 11-year high of 96.059. The dollar, however,
was little changed on the yen at 119.68 yen.
It also failed to gain much traction against the Australian
dollar, which held its ground above 78 U.S. cents.
In the near term, local retail sales data due at 0030 GMT
will determine the fate of the Aussie, which this week staged a
rally after the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised some by not
cutting interest rates.
The Bank of Canada, though, surprised no one when it too
held rates steady overnight. The bank said the current level of
stimulus is "still appropriate", echoing language used last week
by BOC Governor Stephen Poloz.
The Canadian dollar firmed slightly to C$1.2407 per USD
but stayed well within a 1.2350/1.2700 range seen in
the past month.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)