By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar hit an eight-year
high versus the yen and scaled a near 12-year peak against the
euro on Tuesday, as the underlying theme of monetary policy
divergence held sway.
Giving the greenback an extra lift in the Asian session, the
Australian dollar sagged to a five-week low after a measure of
Chinese producer prices showed the risk of deflation rising in
the world's second-largest economy.
The dollar received a firm boost late last week as a strong
U.S. jobs report helped cement expectations the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates as early as mid-year.
The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, in contrast,
remain deeply committed to monetary easing with the former
having just started its 1 trillion euro bond buying programme on
Monday.
The dollar rose as high as 122.04 yen, the highest
since July 2007, after bouncing from an overnight low of
120.615.
"Monetary policy divergence and a weak euro already support
the dollar, and a rise by equities - and thus enhanced risk
appetite - will be key for further gains. The dollar will look
to build a foothold above 122 yen depending on how U.S. stocks
fare later in the session," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar index reached a new 11-1/2-year high of 98.196
, having gained about 3 percent so far this month.
A lot of speculative bids from short-term players are likely
to support the dollar until next week's FOMC (Federal Open
Market Committee), when the Fed could drop the word 'patient',
said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in
Tokyo.
Any move to exclude "patient" from the Fed's statement after
its March 17-18 policy meeting in the wake of strong employment
would be seen as paving the way for an earlier rate hike.
Amid such expectations a significant overnight drop in U.S.
Treasury yields, usually a negative factor for the dollar,
failed to douse the greenback's strength.
The euro stooped to $1.0785, lowest since September
2003, after an overnight spike to 1.0906 fizzled out.
In addition to the decline in yields of key euro zone debt
like German bunds following the ECB's bond-buying launch, the
common currency was also weighed down by continuing uncertainty
over Greece's debt situation.
Finance experts from Greece will open talks about economic
reforms on Wednesday with officials from the European Union, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund with
the aim of unlocking further funding.
Already on the back foot from the U.S. currency's broad
strength, the Australian dollar sank to a five-week low of
$0.7630 in the wake of the lacklustre Chinese producer
price data.
The Aussie often trades as a proxy to China's economic
performance.
Its appeal hurt after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut
rates to a record low last month, a drop below $0.7627 would
take the Aussie to a six-year trough.
