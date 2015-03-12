* Dollar index off peak after biggest one-day fall in a
month
* Markets book profits after disappointing U.S. retail data
* Euro off 12-year trough vs USD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 13 The U.S. dollar nursed modest
losses early on Friday after nervous investors booked profits in
an extended rally that has driven the greenback to successive
multiyear peaks this week.
An unexpected fall in U.S. retail sales gave the market an
excuse to sell the dollar, which promptly retreated from a
12-year high against a basket of major currencies.
The dollar index last stood at 99.272, having slid
0.4 percent on Thursday - its biggest one-day fall in a month.
The index earlier rose as far as 100.060, a high not seen since
mid-April 2003.
"The overnight session witnessed the long overdue
consolidation in USD," analysts at CitiFX wrote in a research
note to clients.
"Our trading desk thinks it represents a generally healthy
corrective move. Indeed, we have seen good USD demand on dips.
Turnover is very high across the G10 space."
The dollar index, however, is still on track to end the week
up more than 1 percent, extending last week's 2.5 percent rally.
With no major market-moving economic data due on Friday, the
dollar could continue to consolidate a little further, traders
said.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped to 121.34 yen,
pulling away from a near eight-year high of 122.04. It also lost
ground against the euro, which popped up to $1.0621, from
a 12-year trough of $1.0494.
The common currency was also given a bit of a reprieve by a
bounce in some euro zone government bond yields, which hit
record lows this week as the European Central Bank kicked off
its 1 trillion euro bond buying program.
German 10-year bond yield, for example,
rebounded to 0.249 percent from an all-time low of 0.187
percent.
Concerns about Greece continued to bubble in the background.
The cash-strapped country has embarked on technical talks with
its international creditors to agree reforms and unlock further
funding, but there is growing frustration with Athens.
The greenback also eased against commodity currencies such
as the Australian dollar, which climbed back above 77 U.S. cents
from a six-year low of $0.7561 set on Wednesday.
Sterling, however, made no headway against the broadly
softer dollar after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
signalled he was in no rush to raise interest rates, dashing
some expectations of a hike in early 2016.
The pound plumbed a 20-month low of $1.4850 and was
last trading at $1.4883.
(Editing by G Crosse)