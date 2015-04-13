* Yen holds near two-year high vs euro in early trade
* Sterling climbs off five-year trough vs USD
* Antipodeans still struggling after disappointing China
data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 14 The yen hovered just below a
two-year peak against the euro early on Tuesday and was broadly
firmer versus other major currencies as investors shed bearish
positions overnight.
Analysts said the move was triggered by comments from Koichi
Hamada, an economic adviser to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, which indicated that the yen was excessively weak against
the dollar.
The dollar slid as far as 119.68 yen, having been as
high as 120.845. It last stood at 120.06. The euro pulled back
to a low of 126.505 yen, reaching levels not seen since
June 2013. It has since drifted back to 126.98.
The yen's rebound also came after the Bank of Japan on
Monday signalled that the benefits of its stimulus programme was
broadening, dampening speculation of more easing in the near
term.
Singapore's central bank meets Tuesday amid much speculation
it will ease policy for the second time this year, which could
tend to support the U.S. dollar in Asia.
Investors also sold the euro against the dollar, knocking
the common currency to a low near $1.0520, not far from a
12-year trough of $1.0457 plumbed last month. The euro has
fallen for six sessions straight.
Not helping the common currency, Greece was forced to deny a
Financial Times report that Athens was preparing for a debt
default if it did not reach a deal with its creditors by the end
of the month.
Weakness in the euro helped lift the dollar index to
a one-month high of 99.990. The index, however, failed to break
above 100.000 as sterling rebounded from a five-year low of
$1.4567.
The pound last stood at $1.4670, having taken heart from an
opinion poll that showed the ruling Conservative Party pulling
ahead of the opposition Labour Party just three weeks before
Britain's May 7 general election.
There was nothing to turn around the fortunes of the
Antipodean currencies, which fell sharply after disappointing
Chinese trade figures on Monday renewed worries about slowing
growth in their biggest export market.
The Aussie slid to $0.7553, coming within a hair's
breath of a six-year trough of $0.7534 set early this month. Its
kiwi peer fell 1 percent to $0.7455, but was still some
way off a four-year trough of $0.7177 plumbed in February.
The next major test for the Antipodean currencies will come
on Wednesday, when China releases industrial output, retail
sales and first quarter gross domestic product data.
Ahead of that, the market will take its cue from U.S. retail
sales data due later in the day.
"U.S. retail sales will be critical for currencies. Given
the recent negative trend, markets would react poorly if the 1.1
percent increase expected is missed," analysts at ANZ wrote in a
note to clients.
