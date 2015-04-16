* Dollar index on track to end lower on the week

* U.S. housing starts miss expectations

* USD back near 119.00 yen, euro well above $1.0700

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, April 17 The dollar wallowed at its lowest in over a week against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having suffered yet another setback overnight in the hands of more underwhelming U.S. economic data.

The dollar index fell as far as 97.282, reaching a low last seen on April 8. It was last at 97.676, down 1.7 percent on the week. It has shed 2.7 percent from a 12-year peak of 100.39 set last month.

Frustrating dollar bulls, housing starts rose far less than expected in March, extending a string of disappointing data that suggested the economy could struggle to rebound from a soft patch in the first quarter.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said the recent "murky" run of U.S. data has him leaning against a June interest rate hike. Lockhart quickly added he was confident the economy will remain on track.

"Right now position, data flow and policy comments are working against USD, so even committed longs are trimming positions," said Steven Englander, CitiFX head G10 strategist.

"We do not think this will last, and suspect most investors feel the same, but sensibly feel there needs at least one or more of positioning, policy statements and incoming data to be on their side before extending USD longs."

With the dollar on the back foot, the euro managed to climb as far as $1.0818 - a high last seen on April 8 - even amid ongoing jitters about Greece. It last traded at $1.0758.

Keeping the heat on Athens, the head of the International Monetary Fund signalled that the IMF would not agree to let Greece delay a scheduled bailout payment.

Against the yen, the euro reached a one-week high of 128.57 . In contrast, the dollar was pinned near 119.00 yen , off this week's high of 120.845.

Commodity currencies also gained ground on the greenback with the Canadian dollar scaling a fresh three-month peak of C$1.2143 per USD, while the New Zealand dollar hit three-week highs near 77 U.S. cents.

The Australian dollar briefly popped above 78 U.S. cents for the first time in three weeks, having extended a rally sparked by upbeat local employment data on Thursday. It last stood at $0.7789.

Trading in Asia could struggle in the absence of market-moving data. Consumer inflation readings in the euro zone and the United States and Canadian retail sales data are on offer later in the session. (Editing by Cynthia Osterman)