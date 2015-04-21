* Dollar holds to gains after euro slides overnight

* Euro awaits German economic sentiment survey for possible relief

* Battered Aussie eyes RBA meeting minutes for further cues

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, April 21 The dollar held gains against its peers on Tuesday, drawing support as the euro slid overnight on increasing worries that Greece could default on its debt and eventually exit the single currency.

The euro was steady at $1.0739 after sliding 0.7 percent overnight. The common currency took a hit after public sector entities in Greece were ordered to transfer idle reserves to the central bank to help alleviate a cash squeeze.

Athens is in negotiations with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund over reforms required to unlock remaining bailout funds before it runs out of cash and loses its ability to repay debt.

The latest development in the Greek debt saga hit the headlines just as the euro posted four straight days of gains against the greenback amid a pullback in expectations for a June interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

"The timing of the euro's fall was both technical and fundamental. Technically, the euro had sliced above the 21-day moving average, making it vulnerable to profit-taking. Fundamentally, the wider spread between German bund and U.S. Treasury yields lessened its appeal," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"It goes to show that without fresh fundamental factors, it will be hard for the euro to convincingly break above the 21-day moving average (of around $1.079)," he said.

The battered euro will look to the German ZEW economic sentiment survey later in the day for some potential relief. The survey showed a continuing improvement last month.

Buoyed by its gains against the euro, the dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 119.29 yen after bouncing from a four-week low of 118.825 overnight.

The dollar index was little changed at 97.924 after gaining 0.4 percent overnight.

The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at $0.7703 after sliding nearly 0.8 percent the previous day after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said he expects the currency to fall further.

The Aussie could receive further cues from RBA's April meeting minutes due at 0130 GMT, which the market will sift through for any clues as to when the central bank may again ease monetary policy. (Editing by Kim Coghill)