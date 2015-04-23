* Sterling holds above $1.0500 after broad rally

* BOE minutes less dovish than expected, wrong footing markets

* Swiss franc under renewed pressure

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, April 23 Sterling stood at its highest in over a month early on Thursday, having outperformed its peers after the latest set of policy minutes from the Bank of England was less dovish than expected.

The pound climbed as far as $1.5080, while the euro slid to 71.20 pence, reaching levels not seen since mid-March. Sterling has since eased back to $1.5035, while the common currency remained pinned near the session low.

BOE policymakers appeared more focused on the prospect for higher inflation in the minutes, sparking a rally in sterling and a vicious selloff in gilts.

The pound's performance on Wednesday was its best in about a month and could signal the start of more sustained gains, analysts said.

"Weighed down by the uncertain outcome of the May 7 General Election, sterling has all but ignored good economic data out of the UK, choosing instead to focus only on the negatives, or mainly soft inflation data," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.

"However, as the BOE's April meeting minutes detailed, policymakers remain cautiously optimistic about the state of the economy, leaving the door open for potential action later this year if the country can sort out its electoral woes."

In contrast, the euro appeared to be tethered to the $1.0720-40 area, after an upside probe failed to break new ground. It last traded at $1.0726, stuck in the middle of a $1.0520-$1.0849 range seen in the past few weeks.

One of the negatives for the common currency is persistent concerns about cash-strapped Greece, which has yet to secure a deal with its lenders to unlock fresh funding. A breakthrough remained a distant prospect.

Against the yen, the dollar drifted back above 120.00 yen for the first time in over a week, while the euro held firm at 128.65 yen, having reached a two-week high just shy of 129.00.

The Swiss franc came under the cross hairs of sellers after the Swiss National Bank said it was reducing considerably the number of institutions exempt from negative rates on cash deposits held at the central bank.

The euro rallied more than 1 percent to 1.0415 Swiss francs , reaching its highest in two weeks.

Investors are now nervously waiting for the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity amid worries about slower growth in Asia's economic powerhouse. The flash HSBC/Markit PMI for April is due at 0145 GMT.

Ahead of the key data, commodity currencies were mostly softer with the Canadian and New Zealand dollar losing ground against the greenback.

The Australian dollar trimmed gains but managed to hold above 77 U.S. cents. It was last at $0.7745, off Wednesday's high of $0.7807.

Investors cut bearish positions in the Aussie after inflation data failed to strengthen the case for an imminent easing. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)