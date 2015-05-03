* Dollar off three-month lows after snapping losing streak
* Sterling under pressure, May 7 election in focus
* China PMI up next as Japan enjoys Golden Week holiday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 4 The dollar clung onto tenuous
gains early on Monday, having staged a modest rebound late last
week as sellers set their sights on sterling after disappointing
UK data.
Already on tenterhooks ahead of the May 7 general election,
the pound was further stung by a survey showing British
manufacturing growth slowed sharply in April.
It last stood at $1.5146, having shed more than 1
percent on Friday. The euro fetched 73.83 pence
following a 1.2 percent rally.
"We expect sterling to remain under pressure at least until
the political fog lifts," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to
clients, recommending investors stay short sterling against the
Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars.
Britons will vote on Thursday in what is expected to be the
tightest election in decades. A YouGov opinion poll for the Sun
newspaper published on Sunday showed Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservative Party had a mere one-point lead over the
opposition Labour Party.
With sterling under pressure, the dollar staged a bit of a
comeback. The dollar index last traded at 95.292, having
risen 0.7 percent on Friday following seven consecutive sessions
of declines.
It was still not far from a two-month trough of 94.399
plumbed Thursday. A string of disappointing U.S. data has
convinced investors that the Federal Reserve will be in no hurry
to lift interest rates, which have been near zero since December
2008.
Yet, two top U.S. central bankers said on Friday the Fed
could well raise rates as soon as June, so long as economic data
strengthens as expected from a dismal first quarter.
The euro traded at $1.1187, having retreated from a
two-month peak of $1.1290 set on Friday.
Against the yen, the dollar held above 120.00 after
touching a three-week high of 120.29 on Friday. The common
currency was at 134.49 yen, having topped out at
135.29 on Friday.
The focus in Asia is a private survey on China's
manufacturing activity for April due at 0145 GMT.
Last Friday, the official report showed China's factories
remained stuck in low gear, so confirmation of subdued activity
will only cement expectations for more stimulus.
Trading could be choppy with liquidity likely to be affected
by a holiday in Japan. Japanese markets are shut for the
so-called Golden Week holiday and will reopen on Thursday.