* Dollar under fresh pressure after weak trade data
* Big trade deficit could mean a negative Q1 GDP
* Kiwi hit by soft wages data, Aussie retail sales next
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 6 The dollar nursed broad losses
early on Wednesday, having come under renewed pressure after
disappointing U.S. trade data for March painted an even bleaker
economic picture of the first quarter.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. trade deficit jumped 43.1
percent to $51.4 billion in March, the largest since October
2008, thanks to a surge in imports. Analysts said the deficit
probably subtracted from growth, suggesting GDP could have
contracted in the first quarter.
The dollar index fell as far as 94.877, retreating from a
one-week high of 95.946. It last stood at 95.160.
Against the yen, the greenback eased to 119.93 from a
3-1/2 week high of 120.51. The euro rebounded to $1.1183,
from Tuesday's low of $1.1066.
"Our positioning analysis framework suggests USD long
positions have been cut back to their flattest this year, and
combined EURUSD positioning is at its least short point since
last summer," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to
clients.
"We think the risk/reward is attractive for entering new USD
longs ahead of the jobs data," they said, referring to Friday's
non-farm payrolls report.
Investors shrugged off more forward-looking data, including
a survey showing the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector
rose to a five-month high in April.
Some commodity currencies also firmed as resource prices
rallied, with the Australian dollar the best performer. The
Aussie rose more than 1 percent to $0.7955 and was last
at $0.7924.
It was already on the rise on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank
of Australia gave no clear signs that it will ease again,
following a widely expected cut in the cash rate to a record low
2.0 percent.
Some analysts now expect the RBA to stand pat for an
extended period. In the short term, local retail sales data at
0130 GMT could provide a bit of distraction for the Aussie.
.
In New Zealand, a soft wages report added to pressure for a
cut in interest rates and put the kiwi under immediate pressure.
The kiwi fell to a near one-month low of $0.7479
before steadying at $0.7494.
The key focus in Asia is a private survey of China's
services sector due at 0145 GMT. With the market already worried
about slowing Chinese manufacturing activity, any weakness here
will undoubtedly cement expectations for more stimulus.
Japanese financial markets will stay shut on Wednesday for
the Golden Week holiday. Trading resumes on Thursday.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)