* Dollar under fresh pressure after weak trade data
* Big trade deficit could mean negative Q1 GDP
* New Zealand dollar hit by soft wages data
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 6 The dollar slipped on
Wednesday, staying on the defensive after disappointing U.S.
trade data for March painted an even bleaker picture of the
economy in the first quarter.
The U.S. trade deficit jumped 43.1 percent to $51.4 billion
in March, the largest since October 2008, after a surge in
imports. Analysts said the deficit probably subtracted from
growth, suggesting GDP could have contracted in the first
quarter.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of major currencies, eased 0.2 percent to
94.866, pulling away from a one-week high of 95.946 set
on Tuesday.
Mitul Kotecha, head of currency strategy for Asia-Pacific at
Barclays in Singapore, said recent moves in yield differentials
seemed to be weighing on the dollar.
"We are seeing U.S. yields higher, but at the same time
yields elsewhere are also rising," he said.
"Even though U.S. yields are moving higher, the differential
certainly with the likes of the euro and Aussie dollar has
worsened," Kotecha said.
The yield gap between U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
and their German counterparts had shrunk
to about 166 basis points as of Tuesday, the narrowest since
early April.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.1229, edging back in
the direction of a two-month high of $1.1290 set last Friday.
Against the yen, the dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 119.95
yen.
Later on Wednesday, the focus will shift to surveys of
business activity in Europe.
The market will also be watching a report on U.S.
private-sector employment that may affect expectations for
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.
"We think that both reports will show further improvement in
the labour market after a short interruption," analysts at ABN
AMRO Bank said in a research note,
Recent indicators, including a drop in jobless claims to a
15-year low in the week ended April 25, point to an improvement
in the U.S. labour market, they added.
Some commodity currencies firmed as resource prices rallied.
The Australian dollar added another 0.4 percent to $0.7967
after rising more than 1 percent on Tuesday.
The Aussie had also gained some support after the Reserve
Bank of Australia gave no clear sign on Tuesday that it would
ease policy again, following a widely expected cut in the cash
rate to a record low 2.0 percent.
Some analysts now expect the RBA to stand pat for an
extended period.
In New Zealand, a soft wages report added to pressure for a
cut in interest rates and put the kiwi under immediate pressure.
It touched a near-one-month low of $0.7458 and last
traded at $0.7485, down 1 percent on the day.
Japanese financial markets are closed on Wednesday for the
Golden Week holiday. Trading resumes on Thursday.
