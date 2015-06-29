* Swiss franc, yen up after Greece fails to reach deal, sets
vote
* Move to cut euro positions "surprisingly orderly" -
strategist
By Lisa Twaronite and Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO/WELLINGTON, June 29 The euro tumbled in
Asian trading on Monday after Greece failed to strike a deal
with its lenders, taking it a step closer to a debt default that
could force its exit from the euro zone.
The Swiss and Japanese currencies, both of which often
appreciate during times of uncertainty on their perceived
safe-haven status, were broadly higher.
The euro fell to a one-month low of $1.0955 on the
EBS trading platform, about 2 U.S. cents from levels around
$1.1165 late on Friday. It was last at $1.1018, down 1.3 percent
on the day.
"Ahead of the weekend, there seemed to be a market consensus
that something would get done for Greece, so it was a rare
occasion when the market takes position for the optimistic
view," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State
Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
But the likelihood of a Greek default on a 1.6 billion-euro
payment to the International Monetary Fund by a Tuesday deadline
appeared greater after Athens effectively rejected proposals
made by its European lenders in exchange for more credit at
last-minute bailout talks at the weekend.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shocked European
officials by instead calling for a referendum to be held on July
5 to ask Greek voters to decide on whether to accept the bailout
terms which his government opposes. Athens also closed banks and
imposed capital controls to prevent a collapse of its banks as
anxious investors pulled out their cash.
Given relatively low liquidity as investors cut their euro
positions, Wakabayashi said the single currency's drop so far
did not suggest any panic selling in the foreign exchange
market.
"It's been surprisingly orderly, as the reaction was
expected because of the headlines over the weekend. It could
have been much uglier," he said.
Some investors had begun paring bets on the euro even before
the situation reached its latest crisis point, according to
Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday. Net short positions in the euro
increased to 99,306 contracts in the week ended June 23 from the
previous week's 89,357 contracts, which was the smallest level
of net euro short positions since late July.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro fell as low as
1.0260 francs according to Reuters data, its weakest level since
late April, while it plumbed a one-month low around 133.75 yen
. The euro was last buying 1.0332 francs, down about
0.7 percent, and 135.60 yen, down about 0.5 percent.
The dollar fell to a one-month low of 122.10 yen
before pulling away from a test of the 122 level. It last stood
at 123.08 yen, off 0.6 percent.
A Greek default could set it on a path out of the euro zone,
which many investors fear could fatally weaken the entire
currency bloc.
Analysts said that in addition to increasing uncertainties
about Greece's future in the euro zone, the vote would raise
political risks for Tsipras's government if the public votes in
favour of accepting the bailout proposals.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)