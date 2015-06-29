* Swiss franc, yen up after Greece fails to reach deal, sets
vote
* Dollar off lows vs yen, dollar index hits 3-week high
* Move to cut euro positions "surprisingly orderly" -
strategist
By Lisa Twaronite and Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO/WELLINGTON, June 29 The euro was off its
session lows but still sharply down on the day in Asian trading
on Monday after Greece failed to strike a deal with its lenders,
taking it a step closer to a debt default that could force its
exit from the euro zone.
The Swiss and Japanese currencies, both of which often
appreciate during times of uncertainty on their perceived
safe-haven status, were broadly higher, while the dollar notched
a three-week high against a basket of currencies.
The euro fell to a one-month low of $1.0955 on the
EBS trading platform, from around $1.1165 late on Friday. It had
last recovered to $1.1010, still down about 1.4 percent on the
day.
"It looks like a bit of stability has returned after the
earlier onslaught, so I'd say there was a bit of profit-taking,
given that we are very much in a state of flux," said Sue Trinh,
senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"Headline risk remains quite acute, with the focus squarely
on Greece," she said.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro fell as low as
1.0256 francs according to Reuters data, its weakest level since
late April, and was last buying 1.0331 francs. The euro also
plumbed a one-month low around 133.80 yen on EBS,
and was last at 135.33 yen, down about 2.1 percent.
The dollar fell to a one-month low of 122.10 yen
before pulling away from a test of the 122 level. It last stood
at 122.86 yen, off 0.8 percent.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rival currencies, added about 0.7 percent on
the day to 96.170, after earlier rising as high as
96.369, its highest since June 8.
"Ahead of the weekend, there seemed to be a market consensus
that something would get done for Greece, so it was a rare
occasion when the market takes position for the optimistic
view," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State
Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday he did not
think the yen would suddenly spike or Japanese stock declines
would spread due to turmoil triggered by Greece's deepening
crisis.
The Bank of Japan is not considering offering emergency
liquidity, though it stands ready to act if the Greek crisis
were to trigger global market turmoil, sources told Reuters.
But the likelihood of a Greek default on a 1.6 billion-euro
payment to the International Monetary Fund by a Tuesday deadline
appeared greater after Athens effectively rejected proposals
made by its European lenders in exchange for more credit at
last-minute bailout talks at the weekend.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shocked European
officials by instead calling for a referendum to be held on July
5 to ask Greek voters to decide whether to accept the bailout
terms which his government opposes. Athens also closed banks and
imposed capital controls to prevent a collapse of its banks as
anxious investors pulled out their cash.
Given relatively low liquidity as investors cut their euro
positions, Wakabayashi said the single currency's drop so far
did not suggest any panic selling in the foreign exchange
market.
"It's been surprisingly orderly, as the reaction was
expected because of the headlines over the weekend. It could
have been much uglier," he said.
Some investors had begun paring bets on the euro even before
the situation reached its latest crisis point, according to
Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday. Net short positions in the euro
increased to 99,306 contracts in the week ended June 23 from the
previous week's 89,357 contracts, which was the smallest level
of net euro short positions since late July.
A Greek default could set it on a path out of the euro zone,
which many investors fear could fatally weaken the entire
currency bloc.
Analysts said that in addition to increasing uncertainties
about Greece's future in the euro zone, the vote would raise
political risks for Tsipras's government if the public votes in
favour of accepting the bailout proposals.
With Greece's woes in the spotlight, the timing of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates is even more
cloudy. Most economists had seen the Fed hiking rates in
September, but those expectations could be pushed back if a
Greek exit from the euro zone were to roil financial markets and
possibly even dent global growth.
Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen has said that any
decision to lift interest rates would rest on labour market
improvement. Economists polled by Reuters expect the next
nonfarm payrolls report, to be released on Thursday because of
Friday's July 4 holiday, will show the U.S. economy added
232,000 jobs in June after May's unexpected 280,000 surge.
