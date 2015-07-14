* Dollar hovers near 12-day high against yen
* Prospects of higher U.S. rates back in focus post-Greek
deal
* U.S. retail sales, Yellen testimony on Wednesday awaited
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 14 The dollar strengthened against
the yen and euro on Tuesday after Greece finally agreed to a
debt deal with its creditors, allowing market focus to shift
back towards U.S. and European yield differentials.
The greenback performed well against its Japanese peer,
which lost its safe-haven appeal with the worst-case-scenario of
Greece exiting the euro seemingly averted.
The dollar was steady at 123.46 yen after touching a 12-day
high of 123.74 yen, having pulled away from a near
two-month low of 120.41 struck last week.
The U.S. currency also stood tall against the euro. With the
Greek debt saga off centre stage, the spotlight returned to when
the Federal Reserve will begin hiking interest rates. In
contrast, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are
seen continuing with their super easy monetary policies for the
foreseeable future.
The euro was little changed at $1.1007 after shedding
about 1.5 percent overnight, weighed down in part by an decline
in German Bund yields.
"Things simply reverted back to dollar-buying, with many in
the market swiftly dropping Greece as a factor," said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
"The euro also looks overstretched against the dollar after
managing to rise somehow during the Greek debt crisis. It's
difficult to imagine the ECB accepting a euro that is too
strong," he said.
The common currency slid to a 12-year low of $1.0457
in March when the ECB launched its quantitative easing policy.
But it spent much of the past two months above $1.11 as talks
between Greece and its creditors dragged on.
Dollar bulls had been given some fodder after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen said Friday she expects a rate hike at some point
this year - comments partially drowned out by the weekend's
Greek debt negotiations.
Some focus will shift to U.S. retail sales data due later in
the session, which would give investors a chance to see if
fundamentals are backing up Yellen's views.
Also awaited is congressional testimony by Yellen on
Wednesday and whether she drops further hints regarding the
timing of a rate hike.
"The dollar should have a relatively easy time topping 124
yen, especially if Yellen sounds hawkish during the testimony,"
said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"Breaching 125 yen, however, is a different story. Japanese
authorities have spoken out when the dollar nears 125," he said,
adding that another factory to watch is volatility in Chinese
stocks.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 96.779 after
touching a one-week high of 96.957.
The Australian dollar was up 0.3 percent at $0.7428
following upbeat domestic business survey data.
The Aussie, strongly impacted by Chinese stocks, fell to a
six-year trough of $0.7372 last week during the height of a rout
in Shanghai and other mainland indexes. Chinese stocks have
shown signs of stabilising since, giving the Aussie a breather.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)