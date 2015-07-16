* Dollar buoyed as Yellen stays on message about future Fed
hike
* Canadian dollar skids to six-year low after BOC rate cut
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 16 The euro edged lower on Thursday
after Greece's parliament approved the austerity plan demanded
by its lenders, while the U.S. dollar firmed as the Federal
Reserve chief did not waver from her views that a rate hike was
on the cards this year.
The single currency initially inched a few ticks higher on
the Greek news, before dropping about 0.1 percent on the day to
$1.10945. It was nearly flat against the yen at 135.54
yen.
The outcome in Athens clears the way for talks on a third
bailout from European partners, but clouds the future of Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government following a split in
his party ranks.
Tsipras repeated his sanguine view of the austerity measures
imposed by lenders.
"I acknowledge the fiscal measures are harsh, that they
won't benefit the Greek economy, but I'm forced to accept them,"
he said before the vote on the package early on Thursday.
The dollar rose against the yen, gaining about 0.1 percent
on the day to 123.88 yen, bolstered by testimony from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that gave market participants
no reason to pare bets on a U.S. interest rate hike as soon as
September.
Yellen's comments largely reiterated her statement last
month that the Fed would stay on track to raise interest rates
later this year if the U.S. economy expands as expected, and
cited labour market improvement.
"In the session ahead, we have another day of testimony from
Yellen - this time in front of the Senate - but she is unlikely
to change her tune or wade into deeper waters after her first
day," John Kicklighter, chief currency strategist at broker
FXCM.
The dollar was steady on the day against its Canadian
counterpart, after soaring to a six-year high in the previous
session after the Bank of Canada cut its interest rate for a
second time this year.
It slashed its key rate by 25 basis points to 0.5 percent,
saying an unexpected economic contraction added excess capacity
and curbed inflation.
The Canadian dollar was last at C$1.2928 to the
greenback, which rose as high as C$1.2958 on Wednesday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)