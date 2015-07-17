* Dollar index edges down but on track for solid weekly gain
* Market focus shifts back to Fed hike risk from Greece
* Greek worries fade as Europe moves to reopen funding
* Commodity currencies rue tough week
TOKYO/SYDNEY, July 17 The dollar edged away from
two-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday
but was still on track for a solid weekly gain as the market
shifted its focus to an eventual hike in U.S. interest rates.
The dollar index was up about 1.5 percent in a week in which
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that the U.S.
central bank would likely lift interest rates later in the year.
The dollar index stood at 97.496, down about 0.2
percent after having risen as far as 97.756 in the previous
session. A break above 97.775 would take the index back to highs
last seen in April.
The greenback was down about 0.1 percent on the day against
the yen after touching a one-month peak of 124.235 yen,
still on track to gain more than 1 percent for the week.
U.S. economic data was mixed on Thursday. The number of
Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell
more than expected last week, but factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region grew at a slower pace than anticipated.
June U.S. inflation data is due later in the day.
Yellen repeated on Thursday that the Fed's decision on when
to hike rates will remain data-dependent, but some market
participants are already looking past the well-signalled rate
hike that could come as early as September.
"We've been expecting this hike for so long that by the time
they do it, there's really a huge risk that this is going to be
a classic 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' type of result," said
Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State Street
Global Markets in Tokyo.
The euro added about 0.2 percent to $1.0897, not far
off a 7-1/2 week low of $1.0855 set overnight but still down
more than 2 percent in a week marred by fears that Greece was on
the brink of a financial crisis that would take it out of the
euro zone.
Concerns about Greece's exit from the common currency eased
after European creditors moved cautiously towards reopening
funding to Greece's stricken economy on Thursday.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney also drew the market
focus back onto global interest rates just as worries about
Greece were fading.
On Thursday, Carney said the decision to lift British
interest rates from record lows will come into sharper focus
around the end of this year. Earlier in the week, he said the
time for a hike was moving closer.
Sterling raced to a 7-1/2 year high on the euro, which
skidded to 69.58 pence on Thursday and was last up
about 0.1 percent at 69.68 pence. Against the dollar, the pound
stood at $1.5625, up about 0.2 percent on the day and
moving back toward a two-week peak of $1.5676 scaled on
Wednesday.
COMMODITY CURRENCIES UNDER PRESSURE
While investors warmed to the dollar and sterling this week,
the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars all slumped to
six-year lows as weakness in commodity prices crimped growth
prospects in their respective economies.
Underscoring the bleak outlook, the Bank of Canada cut
interest rates for a second time this year on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is considered almost certain
to lower rates next week, while Australia's central bank is
still seen keeping an easing bias for now.
The Canadian dollar last traded at C$1.2954 per USD
, flat on the day and not far from a trough of C$1.2974
set earlier in the session. The kiwi dollar dipped below 65 U.S.
cents for the first time since July 2009 on Thursday,
before steadying at $0.6537.
The Australian dollar stood at $0.7412, up about
0.1 percent from Thursday, when it skidded as low as $0.7350, a
low not seen since mid-2009.
