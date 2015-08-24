* Currency markets in risk-off mode on China growth worries
* Yen hits six-week high vs USD, two-year high on Aussie
* Euro climbs to two-month high vs USD
* Aussie under broad pressure
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY, Aug 24 The euro hit a 6 1/2-month high
and the yen hit a 1 1/2-month high against the dollar on Monday
as investors dumped risk assets and flocked to currencies often
seen as safe havens.
The euro and the yen rose also as investors unwound their
short positions.
"Markets are panicking. Things are starting look like the
Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. Speculators are
selling assets that seem the most vulnerable," said Takako
Masai, the head of research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo.
Worries about a slowing Chinese economy, and in turn global
growth, flared up last Friday after a survey showed a further
deterioration in China's manufacturing activity.
This was compounded by a steep drop in the Chinese share
market, which fell more than 7 percent on Monday.
The euro jumped to as high as $1.1496, its highest
level since February. It last stood at $1.1480, up 0.9 percent
on the day.
The dollar slid as far as 120.73 yen, down more than
a full yen from 121.96 late in New York on Friday, reaching a
low last seen on July 9.
"Yen-carried trades and euro-carried trades are all being
wound back," said Yasuaki Amatatsu, senior currency analyst at
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
A break of the yen's July low of 120.41 will mean a
formation of double-top chart pattern, which could open the way
for a test of January low of 115.85, said Shinsei Bank's Masai.
Traders said weakness in the greenback also reflected doubts
that the Federal Reserve will be able to hike interest rates
next month.
Many traders now think it is almost impossible for the Fed
to raise rates in September, given signs of stress in global
financial markets.
"'Risk off' remains the dominant theme of currency markets,
with JPY and EUR expected to continue to strengthen. Should the
higher volatility persist, the AUD and NZD should start to
markedly under-perform more," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to
clients.
The Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for China plays,
fell to a six-year low of $0.7201.
(Reporting by Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)