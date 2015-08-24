* Currency markets in risk-off mode on China growth worries
* Low-yielding euro, yen up on unwinding of carry trades
* Commodity currencies hit by China demand worries
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Aug 24 The euro hit a 6 1/2-month
high and the yen hit a 1 1/2-month high against the dollar on
Monday as investors dumped risk assets and flocked to currencies
often seen as safe havens on fears about a slowdown in the
Chinese economy.
The Australian dollar tanked to six-year lows and many
emerging market currencies plunged on worries about foreign
capital outflows after Chinese shares tumbled more than 8
percent.
"Markets are panicking. Things are starting look like the
Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s." said Takako Masai,
the head of research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo. "Speculators are
selling assets that seem the most vulnerable."
Worries about a slowing Chinese economy, and in turn global
growth, engulfed markets after a run on weak economic indicators
from China in recent weeks, including Friday's survey showing a
further deterioration in China's manufacturing activity.
"Many people feel they just can't tell what is going on in
China. Officially growth is said to be 6-7 percent. But in
reality it could be around 3-4 percent," said Fumio Nakakubo,
chief investment officer of UBS's wealth management division in
Japan.
The euro jumped to as high as $1.1499, its highest
level since February. It last stood at $1.1460, up 0.6 percent
on the day.
The dollar slid as far as 120.73 yen, down more than
a full yen from 121.96 late in New York on Friday, reaching a
low last seen on July 9.
"Yen-carried trades and euro-carried trades are all being
wound back," said Yasuaki Amatatsu, senior currency analyst at
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
A break of the dollar's July low of 120.41 will mean a
formation of double-top chart pattern, which could open the way
for a test of the January low of 115.85, said Shinsei Bank's
Masai.
Traders said weakness in the greenback also reflected doubts
that the Federal Reserve will be able to hike interest rates
next month, given signs of stress in global financial markets.
Yet, without clear signals from Fed officials, many
commodity and emerging market currencies may not be able to stem
their fall considering the spectre of higher U.S. interest rates
is a major trigger for the emerging markets rout, some market
players said.
"In an environment like this, the Fed would usually ease its
policy. But so far the Fed hasn't said so, which is amplifying
risk for markets," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of bond
investments in Tokyo at PineBridge Investments.
As commodity prices such as oil and copper fell to six-year
lows on concerns about slow demand from China, commodity
currencies were the hardest hit.
The Aussie fell to a six-year low of $0.7201 while
the Canadian dollar dropped to C$1.3257 to the U.S. dollar
, an 11-year low.
The South African rand fell 3 percent to its lowest
level since late 2001 while the Malaysian ringgit fell to
a low last seen in 1998.
(Reporting by Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Richard Borsuk)