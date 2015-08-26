* Dollar trims gains made in knee-jerk reaction to China
easing
* Shanghai stocks' performance later in session eyed for
direction
* Euro, yen seen continuing to gain from risk aversion
longer term
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 26 The dollar edged down against the
euro and yen on Wednesday as sentiment remained shaky even after
China embarked on much-anticipated policy easing steps.
The U.S. currency was down 0.1 percent at 118.79 yen.
It rose as high as 120.40 overnight, pulling away from a
seven-month low of 116.15, after China's central bank cut
interest rates for the second time in two months late on
Tuesday.
The greenback traded above 125 yen less than two weeks ago,
before wide-spread risk aversion prompted investors to buy back
the yen and euro - currencies used to fund investments into
riskier assets in so-called 'carry trades'.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1542, after losing
0.9 percent overnight to move away from its seven-month peak of
$1.1715.
Investors were focused on how Chinese stock markets would
react after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the one-year
benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6 percent,
and reduced reserve requirements (RRR) by 50 basis points to 18
percent for most big banks.
The steps, which many had expected the PBOC to roll out last
weekend, came after an accelerated freefall in Chinese shares
triggered a world-wide domino effect on equities and
commodities.
"The dollar did manage to gain a breather after the PBOC's
announcement, but whether Shanghai stocks can actually draw
support from these measures today is likely to determine its
direction," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG
Securities in Tokyo.
"We have seen the yen and particularly euro gain on flight
from risk which results in unwinding of carry trades. The euro
has developed a reverse correlation with equities, particularly
after the rout in China. Given its ample liquidity, it will
likely continue to gain in times of 'risk off,'" Ishikawa said.
In a sign that sentiment remained fragile despite the PBOC's
rate cuts, initial Wall Street gains evaporated on Tuesady and
U.S. stock index futures fell about 1 percent in early
Asian trade on Wednesday.
The Australian dollar, used as a liquid China proxy, was
down 0.3 percent at $0.7113. The decline nudged the
Aussie back towards a 6-1/2-year low of $0.7044 struck on
Monday.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 93.738 after
gaining 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
