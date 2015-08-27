* Yen and euro on the backfoot as markets unwind recent
moves
* Wall Street rallies hard with September Fed hike risk
fading
* Aussie eyes capex data next, Chinese stocks also watched
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 27 The yen nursed broad losses early
on Thursday as demand for the safe-haven currency dropped after
an abrupt turnaround in risk appetite saw Wall Street post its
biggest one-day gain in four years.
Comments from an influential Federal Reserve official
downplaying prospects of a September interest rate hike helped
improve market sentiment. In the currency market, investors
reacted by unwinding recent moves that lifted both the yen and
euro.
So the dollar, which would ordinarily fall on such a rate
view, ended up outperforming its peers. The euro slid as far as
$1.1290, peeling further away from a seven-month peak of
$1.1715 set early in the week. It last stood at $1.1332.
Not helping the common currency, the European Central Bank's
chief economist said the risk has increased that the bank won't
get inflation back up to where it wants, adding further action
could be taken if necessary.
Against the Japanese currency, the greenback fetched 120.07
yen, recovering from a seven-month low of 116.15 plumbed
on Monday.
New York Fed President William Dudley said an interest rate
hike next month seemed less appropriate given the threat posed
to the U.S. economy by recent market turmoil.
Steep falls and wild moves in Chinese stocks have compounded
fears about slowing growth in the world's second biggest
economy, sending markets across the globe reeling.
On Tuesday, China's central bank ratcheted up support for
the stuttering economy by cutting rates and lowering the amount
of reserves banks must hold.
Traders said Dudley's relatively dovish tones, combined with
upbeat data showing a big increase in U.S. business investment
plans have further helped soothe market nerves.
"Risk sentiment continued to recover overnight, driving
further reversion of the market moves from late last week/early
this week," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets.
Sterling was a notable mover, suffering its biggest one-day
fall in five months. It slid 1.4 percent to its lowest in nearly
three weeks. The pound was last at $1.5480, near the
overnight low of $1.5453.
Commodity currencies had a less dramatic session but their
failure to rebound on the back of improved risk appetite
suggested there was still a degree of market caution.
The Australian dollar stood at $0.7120, having
drifted up from Wednesday's low of $0.7070. It remained near a
six-year trough of $0.7044 set on Monday.
Traders said the market will continue to watch Chinese
stocks for cues although Australia's capital expenditure data
due at 0130 GMT will provide a bit of distraction.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)