* Dollar index on track for monthly loss
* U.S. data this week awaited for clues to Fed rate-hike
timing
* Yen and euro firmer as drop in equities dent risk
sentiment
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Aug 31 The dollar began the
week under pressure on Monday, on track for monthly losses but
off recent lows as investors kept alive hopes that the U.S.
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates as early as next
month.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six rival currencies, was at 95.704, down 0.4
percent on the day and about 1.7 percent lower for the month.
But it was well above a seven-month low of 92.621 plumbed a
week ago as fears of a sharp economic slowdown in China sent
global equities markets plunging.
The dollar slid 0.6 percent to 121.01 yen, down about
2.3 percent for August, but well above a seven-month low of
116.15 touched a week ago.
The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.1249, below last
week's high of $1.1715 but still up 2.4 percent for the month.
A rise in risk aversion has triggered short-covering rallies
this month in the yen and the euro, which are popular funding
currencies for carry trades.
Such trades involve selling low-yielding currencies to fund
investment in higher-yielding currencies and assets.
Renewed weakness in equities on Monday dragged the dollar
lower versus the yen and the euro, said Jeffrey Halley, FX
trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
"I think we will move around the nuances of the stock
market, particularly the S&P and the Shanghai Composite," he
said, referring to trading during Asian hours on Monday.
U.S. S&P futures were down 1.3 percent, while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 1.2
percent and Shanghai shares were down 2.6
percent as of 0412 GMT.
Investors awaited the key nonfarm payrolls data on Friday
for clues on whether the Fed would take its long-awaited step to
raise interest rates as soon as its mid-September meeting. U.S.
business surveys, factory orders and trade data will also be
released this week.
While the dollar could get a boost if such U.S. data
bolsters expectations for a Fed rate rise within weeks, another
focus is whether equities and risk sentiment will hold up under
such a scenario.
"We think September liftoff is not necessarily bad for risk
sentiment," said Tan Teck Leng, FX strategist at UBS Wealth
Management in Singapore, adding that further interest rate
increases by the Fed are likely to occur gradually and Fed Chair
Janet Yellen will probably err on the side of dovishness.
"Given this view, we still maintain a view that markets will
be risk-friendly, and hence look for further yen and euro
weakness versus the dollar leading up to the first Fed rate
hike," he added.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in a speech at the
annual central bankers' meeting in Wyoming on Saturday that U.S.
inflation will likely rebound as pressure from the dollar fades,
allowing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates gradually.
"The release of U.S. ADP employment on Wednesday and
non-farm payrolls on Friday will be key in analysing the quantum
of a September rate hike," Angus Nicholson, market analyst at
trading services provider IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note to
clients.
The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday showed speculators pared back
bullish dollar bets in the latest week to their smallest in more
than two months.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)