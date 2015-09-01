* Low-yielding currencies helped by unwinding of
carry-trades
* Aussie not far from 6 1/-yr low
* Focus on PMI manufacturing surveys from China, US
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 1 Low-yielding yen and euro held
firm on Tuesday as nervous investors look to upcoming data from
China and the United States to gauge whether they need to
further wind back carry trades, bets in risk assets funded by
these currencies.
Falls in equity prices overnight curbed risk appetite after
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer did not rule out
the possibility of a rate hike in September, even though global
financial markets have been through turmoil in recent weeks.
The euro bounced back to $1.1228, up 0.2 percent from
late U.S. levels and extending its recovery from last week's
one-week low of $1.1156.
The dollar slipped to 121.06 yen, down 0.1 percent
from late U.S. levels maintaining its descent from Friday's high
of 121.76.
Speculators often use low-yielding currencies to fund
positions in higher-yielding currencies and equities, so a
worsening outlook for equity markets tends to boost currencies
such as euro and yen.
As a result, the dollar's index against a basket of six
major currencies, which rose 1.2 percent last week as risk
sentiment somewhat recovered, stepped back to 95.922 from last
week's high of 96.324.
U.S. stock futures fell one percent in Asia on
Tuesday, extending their on fall on Monday.
With investors gripped by fear the global economy could be
tripped by slowdown in China, even rises in U.S. debt yields
rise on Monday following Fischer's comments and spike in oil
prices did not provide the dollar much of a boost.
The immediate focus is on manufacturing survey from China at
0100 GMT as well as U.S. factory data at 1400 GMT.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.2 percent to $0.7103
, edging closer to its 6 1/2-year low of $0.7044 hit
late last month, reflecting concerns on the Chinese economy.
Sterling traded at $1.5360, just shy of its strong
resistance around $1.5330, its July low, maintaining its soft
tone after the Bank of England's inflation report last month
doused expectations of an early rate hike.
"The market thinks the Bank of England will raise rates only
after the Fed will raise rates...There's a chance that sterling
could fall further against the dollar," said Shinichiro Kadota,
chief FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)