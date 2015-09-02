* Yen, euro back in favour as soured risk sentiment hits
dollar
* Overnight crude oil plunge weigh on Aussie, loonie
* Aussie struggles near 6-year low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 2 The dollar and commodity
currencies like the Aussie were on the defensive on Wednesday as
another stormy 24-hour session for financial markets forced
investors to unwind well established trades, sending the euro
and safe-haven yen higher.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 119.89 yen, off a
low of 119.25 but still sharply down from an overnight high of
121.265. The euro was steady at $1.1299 after rallying
0.9 percent on Tuesday.
Stocks and oil tumbled on Tuesday, and U.S. treasuries rose,
as weak Chinese manufacturing data rekindled global growth
fears.
A report showing softness in U.S. factories added to the
gloom, sending the S&P 500 down 2.5 percent and U.S.
crude tumbling 7.7 percent.
"Currencies will continue to closely watch equities, with
the yen and euro boosted by unwinding of carry trades in such
times of risk aversion," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Speculators and investors had sold low-yielding yen and euro
to buy higher-yielding currencies and shares in a "carry trade"
strategy that had to be suddenly unwound as a worsening outlook
for global economy spelled weakness for equities.
"Short-term focus will be on the U.S. ADP employment report
due later today and the European Central Bank meeting tomorrow.
There are hopes that the ECB may ease further in light of recent
developments, which could improve risk sentiment," Kadota at
Barclays said.
The markets will study the ADP employment report as a rough
predictor of the more comprehensive U.S. non-farm payrolls due
on Friday.
The dollar index was steady at 95.542 after an
overnight loss of 0.6 percent.
Struck down by the slide in oil and other commodity prices,
the Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent at $0.7008
after hitting a six-year low of $0.6998 earlier in the session.
The Canadian dollar, another commodity currency buffeted by
gyrations in oil prices, stood little changed at C$1.3186 per
dollar after losing 0.9 percent overnight. The retreat
put the loonie closer to an 11-year low of C$1.3353 struck last
week.
Earlier in the week, the Canadian dollar had gained some
respite as the price of crude oil - a key export for Canada -
temporarily rebounded from recent lows amid a brief lull in
global risk aversion.
