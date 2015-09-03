* Dollar rebounds vs euro and yen as stocks gain globally
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 3 The dollar climbed against the
euro and yen on Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped
back into riskier equities, tempering the recent rush to unwind
carry trades that had boosted the single currency and the
Japanese unit.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 120.655 yen, having
rebounded sharply from a low of 119.255 overnight. The euro
dipped to $1.1210, adding to an overnight loss of 0.8
percent.
The ebb and flow in global risk appetite, heavily influenced
by Chinese economic data and its volatile stock markets, has
recently influenced the greenback's day-to-day direction.
Global stock indexes rose on Wednesday, helped by reports of
brokerage measures in China to invigorate the country's battered
markets.
Stock market gains have tended to slow unwinding of carry
trades, which have benefited the safe-haven yen and low-yielding
euro over recent weeks.
China's slowing economy and worries about global growth had
prompted investors to reduce bets in the yen and the euro, both
of which have been popular for funding trades involving the sale
of low-yielding currencies to buy higher-yielding, but riskier,
assets.
With the Chinese markets closed for a national holiday, the
focus will be on the European Central Bank policy meeting later
in the session and on what its officials make of recent turmoil
in financial markets.
"We expect a dovish message in the press conference and
believe further easing is likely before year end. Such a message
should support sentiment, which so far has been a drag on risky
assets," wrote strategists at Barclays.
The dollar index nudged higher to touch a three-day
high of 96.022.
Crude oil prices rebounded amid the general improvement in
confidence, but that proved no tonic for the Canadian dollar,
which struggled on caution ahead of key July goods trade data
due later in the session.
The indicator is being closely watched to gauge the impact
of cheap oil - a key Canadian export - on exports and how much
of a positive impact the weaker Canadian dollar could have had
on the struggling economy.
The Canadian dollar stood little changed at C$1.3268
on the greenback after losing about 0.9 percent
overnight.
Fellow commodity currency the Australian dollar fared
better. The Aussie edged up 0.1 percent to $0.7046,
putting a bit of distance between a 6-1/2-year low of $0.6982
plumbed on Wednesday following weak domestic GDP data.
