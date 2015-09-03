* Dollar rebounds vs euro and yen as stocks gain globally
* China markets closed, ECB policy meeting awaited for cues
* Loonie sags before Canada trade data
* Aussie near 6-1/2 year low after weak retail sales data
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 3 The dollar climbed against the
euro and yen on Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped
back into equities, tempering demand for the single currency and
the Japanese unit.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 120.570 yen, having
rebounded sharply from a low of 119.255 overnight. The euro
dipped to $1.1216, adding to an overnight loss of 0.8
percent.
The ebb and flow in global risk appetite, heavily influenced
by Chinese economic data and its volatile stock markets, have
recently influenced the greenback's day-to-day direction.
Global stock indexes extended gains Thursday after receiving
a midweek lift from reports of brokerage measures in China,
whose financial markets are closed Thursday and Friday for
holidays, to invigorate the country's battered markets.
Tokyo's Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent.
China's slowing economy and worries about global growth had
prompted investors to reduce bets in the yen and the euro, both
of which have been popular for funding trades involving the sale
of low-yielding currencies to buy higher-yielding, but riskier,
assets.
Stock market gains have tended to slow unwinding of such
"carry trades", exposing the dollar to higher volatility.
Data released from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
last week showed International Monetary Market (IMM)
speculators' net short yen contracts falling to their lowest
since mid-May and net euro shorts shrinking to their smallest in
more than a year.
"IMM data suggests that the unwinding of carry trades has
passed its peak. A bulk of the yen and euro shorts may have been
covered, but it remains to be seen if investors are bold enough
to now go long on these currencies," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"Currently, a strong case to go long on the yen and euro
against the dollar does not exist, with the possibility of the
Federal Reserve hiking rates in September still alive. A clear
trend has not formed and that is part of the reason the dollar
moves along daily with each turn in equities," he said.
With Chinese markets closed, the focus will be on the
European Central Bank policy meeting later in the session and on
what its officials make of recent turmoil in financial markets.
"We expect a dovish message in the press conference and
believe further easing is likely before year end. Such a message
should support sentiment, which so far has been a drag on risky
assets," strategists at Barclays wrote.
Traders expected the continued Chinese market closure on
Friday to reduce volatility in the region's financial markets
ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report due
that day.
The dollar index nudged higher to touch a three-day
high of 96.046.
A slide in crude oil prices stalled amid the general
improvement in confidence, but that proved no tonic for the
Canadian dollar, which struggled on caution ahead of key July
goods trade data due later in the session.
The indicator is being closely watched to gauge the impact
of cheap oil - a key Canadian export - on exports and how much
of a positive impact the weaker Canadian dollar could have had
on the struggling economy.
The Canadian dollar stood little changed at C$1.3273
on the greenback after losing about 1 percent over the
previous two days.
Fellow commodity currency the Australian dollar fell 0.3
percent to $0.7017 following weaker-than-expected July
retail sales data.
The Aussie stood within distance of a 6-1/2-year low of
$0.6982 plumbed on Wednesday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)