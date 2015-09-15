* Aussie slips after RBA minutes
* hits 2-week high after PM Abott voted out
* Dollar index near low since late Aug
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 15 The Australian dollar slipped on
Tuesday after the minutes from Australia's central bank provided
few incentives to build on the commodity-linked currency's
gains, while the yen looked to the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting for catalysts.
Earlier the Antipodean currency rallied to a two-week high
against the dollar and the yen after the country's ruling party
ousted unpopular prime minister Tony Abbott in a leadership
challenge.
The Aussie slipped to $0.7130, 0.1 percent below
its late U.S. levels following the minutes of the Reserve Bank
of Australia's September policy meeting, with a fall in Chinese
shares adding to the drag.
"Sellers are still waiting to sell the Aussie on a rally as
commodity markets remain low," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
Earlier it hit a two-week high of $0.7166, drawing support
after Australia's ruling Liberal Party voted out unpopular Prime
Minister Tony Abbott.
Malcolm Turnbull, a multi-millionaire former tech
entrepreneur, is expected to be sworn in as prime minister on
Tuesday.
Hopes that Treasurer, Joe Hockey, may be replaced, are also
underpinning the Aussie.
"The market had lost faith in Joe Hockey following poorly
received budgets and a perceived inability to 'read' the
economy, in our view," analysts at Citi wrote in a note to
clients.
"We think both business and consumer sentiment readings have
been adversely affected for a number of months by the lack of
economic and fiscal policy direction under Tony Abbott and Joe
Hockey."
With the RBA minutes out of the way, the focus is shifting
to the Bank of Japan.
The central bank is widely expected to maintain the current
pace of monetary easing on Tuesday, but weak economic data over
recent weeks have heightened speculation that the central bank
may act to bolster growth.
"Although further easing is not really expected, there may
be a small number of people who have hopes of surprise easing
today. So I suspect the yen could gain briefly if there is no
policy change," said Osao Iizuka, chief dealer at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
"But at the same time, the yen's rise should be limited
because many investors think the BOJ will ease its policy at
some point in the future," he added.
The BOJ's policy decision is expected between noon (0300
GMT) and 2:00 p.m. (0500 GMT).
The dollar traded at 120.45 yen, up 0.2 percent on
the day after having slipped 0.3 percent on Monday against a
backdrop of anxiety in the world's equity markets ahead of the
conclusion of a crucial policy meeting by the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Thursday.
The dollar index stood at 95.303, having
slipped to 94.913 on Monday, its lowest level since late August,
as traders nervously wait to see whether the Fed will raise
interest rates for the first time in almost a decade.
Volatility in financial markets since last month has led
many investors to believe the Fed will refrain from raising
rates this week to avoid causing further instability in markets,
capping the dollar.
Still, financial markets are pricing in about 30 percent
chance of a rate hike.
The euro traded at $1.1310, having risen to as high
as $1.1373 on Monday, its highest level since Aug 26.
A raft of economic data is due later in the day, including
retail sales and industrial production in the United States,
economic sentiment data in Germany and inflation data in UK.
.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)