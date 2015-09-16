* U.S. Treasury yields up on sales data, rising Bund yields
* U.S. rate futures imply slightly higher chance of hike
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 16 The dollar firmed in Asian trade
on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in U.S. yields after upbeat
consumer spending data kept alive hopes that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates at its two-day meeting
beginning later in the session.
The Commerce Department said retail sales excluding
automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services
increased 0.4 percent in August after an upwardly revised 0.6
percent increase in July. That data offset separate figures that
suggested manufacturing activity weakened.
A rise in German Bund yields also bolstered yields on U.S.
sovereign notes, with two-year Treasury yields
hitting their highest in over four years and long-dated yields
touching their highest in nearly two months in thin trading
volumes ahead of the Fed meeting.
The bullish sales data prompted some investors to increase
their bets that the Fed would raise interest rates for the first
time since 2006. U.S. interest rates futures implied that the
market placed a 27 percent chance of a hike on Thursday,
up from 23 percent late on Monday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
Still, many are betting that recently volatile global
markets and increasing evidence of slowing growth in China will
prompt the Fed to stay its easing hand this month.
Inflation has been falling short of the Fed's forecasts for
the past three years, and wage growth has lagged improvements in
the U.S. labour market, creating a policy conundrum for
policymakers under Chair Janet Yellen.
"Our U.S. economists expect the Fed to remain on hold at its
September meeting, deferring rate hikes while it assesses
downside risks to the outlook after recent financial market
stress," economists at Barclays said.
"We expect Fed Chair Yellen to emphasize data-dependence and
that every meeting remains 'live,' but we believe concerns about
external demand and inflation will delay hikes until March
2016," they said in a note to clients.
The dollar clawed back ground lost to the yen on Tuesday,
after the Bank of Japan held policy steady at the end of its
two-day meeting as many had expected.
The BOJ also warned that slowing demand in emerging markets
was taking a toll on Japan's exports and output, leaving open
the possibility of further easing steps to support the economy.
The dollar was trading at 120.45 yen, steady from
late U.S. trade and well above Tuesday's low of 119.40.
The euro was buying 135.76 yen, nearly flat from
U.S. levels and above the previous session's low of 135.00. The
euro also bought $1.1273, down from Monday's three-week
high of $1.1373.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was steady from U.S. trade at
95.587, well above a three-week low of 94.913 plumbed on Monday.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)