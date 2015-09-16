* Dollar underpinned by higher yields ahead of Fed meeting
* U.S. Treasury yields up on sales data, rising Bund yields
* U.S. rate futures imply slightly higher chance of hike
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 16 The dollar edged down in Asian
trade on Wednesday but was underpinned by lofty U.S. yields
after upbeat consumer spending data kept alive expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates.
"The dollar/yen sold off a bit in Tokyo, but some viewed it
as a good chance to buy on dips," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
Recent currency ranges were likely to hold for now, he said,
with investors waiting for the outcome of the Fed's two-day
meeting beginning later in the session.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that retail sales
excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services increased 0.4 percent in August after an upwardly
revised 0.6 percent rise in July. That data offset separate
figures that suggested manufacturing activity weakened.
A rise in German Bund yields also bolstered those on U.S.
sovereign notes, with two-year Treasury yields
hitting their highest in over four years and long-dated yields
touching their highest in nearly two months in thin trading
volumes ahead of the Fed meeting.
The bullish sales data prompted some investors to slightly
increase their bets that the Fed would raise interest rates for
the first time since June, 2006. U.S. interest rates futures
implied that the market placed a 27 percent chance of a hike on
Thursday, up from 23 percent late on Monday, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
Still, many are betting that recent volatility in global
markets and increasing evidence of slowing growth in China will
prompt the Fed to hold fire this month.
Inflation has been undershooting the Fed's forecasts for the
past three years, and wage growth has lagged improvements in the
U.S. labour market, creating a conundrum for policymakers under
Chair Janet Yellen.
"Our U.S. economists expect the Fed to remain on hold at its
September meeting, deferring rate hikes while it assesses
downside risks to the outlook after recent financial market
stress," economists at Barclays said.
"We expect Fed Chair Yellen to emphasize data-dependence and
that every meeting remains 'live,' but we believe concerns about
external demand and inflation will delay hikes until March
2016," they said in a note to clients.
The dollar had clawed back ground lost to the yen on
Tuesday, after the Bank of Japan held policy steady at the end
of its two-day meeting as many had expected.
The BOJ also warned that slowing demand in emerging markets
was taking a toll on Japan's exports and output, leaving open
the possibility of further easing steps to support the economy.
The dollar was trading at 120.21 yen, down about 0.2
percent from late U.S. trade but holding above Tuesday's low of
119.40.
The euro was buying 135.73 yen, nearly flat from
U.S. levels and above the previous session's low of 135.00. The
euro also bought $1.1293, up 0.2 percent and moving back
toward Monday's three-week high of $1.1373.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was down about 0.2 percent at
95.443, well above a three-week low of 94.913 plumbed on Monday.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri
Navaratnam)