* Dollar dips after surprising drop in U.S. consumer prices

* Downward revision to euro zone inflation weighs on euro

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 17 The dollar was under pressure in Asian trading on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data led investors to pare bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later in the day.

The outcome of the two-day Fed meeting continued to grip investors' attention, particularly after a surprising 0.1 percent decline in U.S. consumer prices in August.

One mover was the Australian dollar, which was last nearly flat at $0.7197 after investors locked in gains when it earlier blipped above $0.7200 for the first time since late August, taking its cue from rallying domestic equities.

"It was just a little bit of profit-taking after the U.S. dollar weakness that we've seen across the board last night, which is probably prudent with the Fed just around the corner," said Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.

"It's all just position-squaring pre-Fed, which is really the key," she said. "The ranges are pretty consistent with this big event risk."

With the Fed firmly in focus, foreign exchange market participants took in stride Standard and Poor's downgrade of Japan's credit rating by one notch to A+ late on Wednesday. The cut brings its rating in line with those of rivals Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

Investors also shrugged off data on Thursday that showed Japan's exports slowed for a second straight month in August, heightening fears that China's slowdown was increasing dragging on the global economy and reinforcing expectations that policymakers eventually would be forced to muster fresh stimulus steps.

The dollar was trading at 120.53 yen, steady from late U.S. trade after wavering in a relatively narrow range between 120.345 and 120.670 on the EBS trading platform in Asian trade. The pair remained above a low of 119.40 plumbed on Tuesday.

The euro edged up about 0.1 percent against its Japanese rival to 136.19 yen, and also bought $1.1295.

The common currency steadied after dipping overnight after euro zone inflation for August was revised to be weaker than initially thought, backing expectations of more bond-buying stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a basket of six major counterparts, was down about 0.1 percent at 95.297, but still above a three-week low of 94.913 plumbed on Monday as investors pondered what the U.S. central bank will announce at 1800 GMT.

"While the rates decision will be the initial focus, it may not be the decisive factor for markets," wrote Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney, who says investors could also react to changes in the central bank's forecasts.

"We will also see quarterly projections of growth, unemployment, inflation and the funds rate. This should include upward revisions to GDP projections but a lower profile for interest rates," Callow said in a note to clients on Thursday.

Westpac is among those expecting the Fed to hike its federal funds rate by 25 basis points - its first increase since 2006 - due to job market improvement, solid growth and sufficient inflation.

After Wednesday's lacklustre inflation figures, the chance that the U.S. central bank would end its near-zero interest rate policy fell to 21 percent, down from 27 percent late on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)