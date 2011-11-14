(Recasts, adds quotes, previous SYDNEY/TOKYO)
* Euro slips as markets cautious ahead of Italy auction
* Rebound possible on optimism over new Italy, Greece govts
* Dlr/yen edges to lowest since Oct. 31 intervention
By William James
LONDON, Nov 14 The euro slipped against
the dollar on Monday with nerves ahead of an Italian bond
auction undermining initial optimisim about the prospect of
crisis-fighting reforms under new governments in Italy and
Greece.
On Sunday, Italy's president appointed former European
Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government charged with
implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered
the whole euro zone.
Italy's 3 billion euro auction of five-year bonds was
expected to find buyers, but at a record high yield which
underscores the challenges the country's new technocratic
government faces to restore market confidence.
The common currency slipped 0.3 percent to $1.3710
early in the London session as caution weighed ahead of the bond
sale. Traders cited sizeable options expiries at $1.3750.
Earlier the currency had risen as high as $1.3811 with near term
resistance near its two-week high of around $1.3870 and offers
from Asian sovereign investors cited above that.
"We stepped back from the brink on Thursday and Friday and
the news from Italy just adds to that. The fact that we have
these technocratic governments in place is a positive, in that
they'll press toward the sort of austerity measures required,"
said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New
York Mellon.
In Greece, new prime minister Lucas Papademos begins the
tough task of rebuilding Greece's credibility with financial
markets by pushing through tough austerity measures needed to
stave off bankruptcy.
"After a bit of consolidation we'll have the euro testing
back up, and we'll be having a look at $1.3850 again in the not-
too-distant-future," Derrick said.
Nevertheless after Italy's 10-year bond yield
soared above 7 percent last week, to levels seen as
unsustainable, markets remain nervous over the consequences of
more pressure on the euro zone's largest government bond market.
Some traders said that for the euro to post more gains, it
would have to break past decent resistance at around $1.3870.
YEN STRENGTH GROWING
The euro was also lower against the yen, trading at 105.62
yen. The U.S. dollar eased against the yen to 76.99
yen, its lowest since Japan's Oct. 31 intervention.
Appearing to support Japan's recent currency intervention
aimed at curbing excess volatility, the head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Saturday the move was in
line with the spirit of the G7 and G20.
But traders said interventions, particularly unilateral
actions such as Japan's latest moves, are unlikely to have a
long-term impact and the dollar is likely to slip on any signs
of problems in the U.S. economy.
"The dollar could fall to around 76 yen this week and to 72
yen by the end of year, said Hideki Amikura, forex chief at
Nomura Trust Banking, noting that the U.S. yield curve is likely
to flatten further given that the Federal Reserve has committed
itself to keeping rates low until 2013.
"If the U.S. PPI (producer price index) is weak, that
suggests recent strength in U.S. retail sales is due largely to
price cuts, not strong demand," he said.
The dollar index stood at 77.116, well off last
week's high of 78.165. The Australian dollar fell to
$1.0265, well of the session high of $1.0351.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by
Catherine Evans)