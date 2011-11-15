* Euro falls vs dollar, hits one-month low vs yen
* Euro support near $1.3569, recent low of $1.3484
* Rising euro zone bond yields increase contagion fears
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 15 The euro fell on Tuesday,
coming close to recent lows versus the dollar and hitting a
one-month low against the yen as rises in Italian and Spanish
bond yields underscored the difficulties facing policymakers in
containing the region's debt crisis.
Initial optimism following a change in leadership in Italy
and Greece soon faded as it failed to stem an increase in
Italy's borrowing costs, while other euro zone bond yields,
including Spanish and French, have also risen.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.3572, edging
closer to last week's low of $1.3484 and pulling well away from
the late October high of $1.4248. However, traders cited talk of
Asian sovereign demand which was helping to stem the euro's
falls.
On Monday, the euro fell below $1.3600, having broken above
the $1.3800 level in early trade.
"The recent moves up in the euro should have left the market
more balanced in terms of positioning, with the price action
suggesting that there has been more squaring of short
positions," said Nordea currency strategist Niels Christensen .
"A break below $1.3480 would leave people more inclined to
take on fresh short positions," he said, adding that the common
currency would be particularly sensitive to further moves in
euro zone bond yields.
Particularly worrying in recent sessions has been a rise in
French bond yields, while the yield spreads of
Belgian and Austrian 10-year bonds over German Bunds have also
hit euro-era highs.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators cut back net short positions in the euro in the week
to Nov. 8, suggesting the euro had diminishing scope for further
short-covering rallies.
"There is no doubt that Europe is nowhere near a situation
that can be viewed with optimism," said Junya Tanase, chief FX
strategist for J.P. Morgan in Tokyo.
The euro fell 0.4 percent against the yen to
104.63 yen, having hit a one-month low of 104.55 yen on trading
platform EBS.
Market players will be watching for euro zone gross domestic
product data and the ZEW German sentiment survey at 1000 GMT.
EURO ZONE FOCUS
Yields at a 3 billion euro five-year Italian bond sale on
Monday hit euro-era highs of 6.29 percent , just a day
after former European Commissioner Mario Monti was named to lead
the country -- a move that had been hoped would help restore
investor confidence.
Although market players said the sale went reasonably well,
Italian bond yields rose in the secondary market on Monday after
the auction, while the 10-year Spanish government bond yield
climbed above 6 percent for the first time since August.
Position unwinding by various financial institutions ahead
of quarter-end and year-end book closings at the end of December
is likely to add to selling pressure against euro zone debt,
said Makoto Noji, senior bond and currency strategist for SMBC
Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"Position unwinding may continue ahead of book closings and
such moves may end up becoming factors that led to euro
weakness," Noji said.
More euro zone debt auctions are coming this week, with
Spain aiming to sell between 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) and
4 billion euros of 10-year bonds on Thursday.
The dollar was 0.15 percent lower against the yen
at 77.01 yen. It had earlier jumped around 40 pips to an
intraday high of 77.51 yen but gave back its gains.
Market players remain wary of the possibility of Japanese
action to curb the yen's strength after Japan sold an estimated
7.7 trillion yen ($98.5 billion) -- a daily record for
intervention -- on Oct. 31.
