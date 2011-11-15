* Euro falls vs dollar, hits one-month low vs yen
* Rising euro zone bond yields increase contagion fears
* Yen gains broadly, faces technical resistance
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 15 The euro fell on Tuesday,
hitting a one-month low against the yen and plumbing a session
trough versus the dollar as rises in euro zone bond yields
underscored the difficulties facing policymakers in containing
the region's debt crisis.
Italian borrowing costs continued to rise despite the
appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new
government in Italy. Spanish yields also rose ahead of the
launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday.
In a worrying sign of the crisis moving beyond the euro zone
periphery, the spread of French, Belgian and Austrian 10-year
bond yields over German Bunds hit euro-era highs while the
equivalent Dutch spread hit its highest since early 2009.
"The euro zone debt crisis continues to escalate ... The
ultimate outcome is still unclear -- whether the euro zone moves
closer to fiscal integration or whether there is a more
disorderly break-up," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at
BTMU, who expects the euro to fall to around $1.25 over the next
six months.
"There had been some optimism at the appointment of
technocratic governments in Italy and Greece but it was not very
long-lived," he said, adding there was a risk the market would
start to price in a "disorderly outcome" to the crisis.
The euro lost 1 percent against the yen to hit a
one-month low of 103.95 yen on trading platform EBS.
It broke below its Ichimoku cloud base around 104.10 yen,
and the popular technical chart suggested a clean break below
that level by Wednesday's close would open the door to more
losses.
The euro fell around 0.8 percent to $1.3511, edging
close to a one-month low of $1.3484 hit last week, before
pulling back to around $1.3545.
Analysts said a fall below that would trigger more selling,
while some traders said they would wait for $1.32 to pick up
euros.
"A break below $1.3480 would leave people more inclined to
take on fresh short positions," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen, adding that the common
currency would be particularly sensitive to further moves in
euro zone bond yields.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators cut back net short positions in the euro in the week
to Nov. 8, suggesting the euro had diminishing scope for more
short-covering rallies.
In a further sign the debt crisis is hitting the euro zone
economy, the German ZEW survey showed analyst and investor
sentiment slumped in November, the ninth monthly decline in a
row, though data showed steady euro zone growth in the third
quarter.
EURO ZONE FOCUS
Italian 10-year yields rose back above the 7 percent level
perceived to be economically unsustainable, while Spain's
Treasury paid levels not seen since 1997 to sell short-term debt
as failing confidence in leaders' ability to stem the debt
crisis forced up risk premiums.
The dollar was 0.15 percent lower against the yen
at 77.00 yen. It had earlier jumped around 40 pips to an
intraday high of 77.51 yen but gave back its gains.
"It would appear to me that demand for dollar/yen on a 76
handle has increased," a London-based trader said, but added
that investors would be likely to sell the dollar on rallies as
the yen was well-placed to gain in a risk-averse environment.
The U.S. currency hovered around technical support levels,
with its 55-day moving average coming in at 76.95 yen.
Below that lay the base of its Ichimoku cloud at 79.90,
which had put the brakes on early selling in the dollar, which
hit a session trough of 79.92 yen. A break below those levels
are expected to trigger more dollar downside.
Market players remain wary of the possibility of Japanese
action to curb the yen's strength after Japan sold an estimated
7.7 trillion yen ($98.5 billion), a daily record for
intervention, on Oct. 31.
