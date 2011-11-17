* Euro falls after 10-yr Spanish yield soars at auction

* Talk of barriers at $1.34 to check losses

* Fitch warning on U.S. banks sours risk sentiment (Updates prices, adds details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 17 The euro slipped back towards five-week lows against the dollar and the yen on Thursday, undermined by soaring yields at a Spanish bond auction that fuelled concerns about debt contagion and drove investors to safe-haven currencies.

Spain paid more to sell 10-year government bonds than at any time since 1997, when it still used the peseta, while a separate auction saw two- and four-year borrowing costs for AAA-rated France jump by around half a percentage point.

The sales came at a critical phase of the debt crisis now threatening to ensnare France and other core euro zone states like the Netherlands and Finland, boding ill for the euro.

"The Spanish auction was really bad and yields are rising to levels where there are expectations that fresh margin calls will be imposed," said Nomura currency analyst Geoff Kendrick. "The only way to trade euro is to sell. It is headed lower and our year-end target of $1.30 looks to be tested soon."

Sentiment towards euro zone assets is at best brittle, but with most investors already running bearish euro positions, the room to bet even more heavily on a drop is limited.

The euro was flat on the day $1.3470, not far from a five-week low of $1.3421 struck in the Asian session. It fell to $1.3544 from around $1.3575 immediately after the Spanish auction results before rebounding slightly.

Helping the euro off recover some ground, Italy's newly-installed Prime Minister Mario Monti said the country would fully implement austerity measures agreed by the previous government and may consider additional steps.

Offers are cited at $1.3510-15 while reported option expiries at $1.3500 and $1.3440 could dictate price action and were likely to leave the euro hemmed within its recent range.

Spanish yields have been driven sharply higher this month, despite European Central Bank efforts to cap the rise by buying the country's bonds, while French/German 10-year yield spreads have hit their highest in the euro era.

So, with French bonds under pressure and the crisis threatening to spill to other core European countries, the euro looks increasingly vulnerable for a test of its October low of around $1.3145.

"We think there are further downside risks from here with a convincing downside break of $1.3400 opening up the door to test the recent lows near $1.3150," said Chris Gothard, head of FX for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong. His bank forecast is for the euro to drop to $1.29 by year-end.

Against the yen, the euro touched a five-week low of 103.40 at one point, and was last at 103.73 yen, flat on the day.

SAFETY SOUGHT

The outlook for euro zone assets took another beating after rating agency Moody's downgraded 12 German public sector banks, while peer Fitch warned it may downgrade its outlook for U.S. banks because of contagion risks from Europe.

According to Bank for International Settlements (BIS) data, U.S. banks' foreign claims on Europe totalled around $1.44 trillion at the end the second quarter of 2011, with exposure to peripheral economies Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain totalling $188.8 billion.

The bulk of their European exposure is to the UK, Germany and France, highlighting the concerns about the global banking sector if the debt contagion spreads beyond the periphery.

That means currency investors will likely focus on the strong link between developments in the euro zone sovereign debt market and the European banking sector.

"We maintain our euro/dollar bearish position where we lower the stop further to protect profits," Morgan Stanley said in a note. It has a price target of $1.31 and stop loss lowered to $1.3580 from $1.3650 on Wednesday.

Increased preference for safe havens saw the dollar index trade 0.4 percent higher on the day at 78.303.

The dollar rose to a one-month high against the Swiss franc, advancing to 0.92370 francs on trading platform EBS, with speculation the Swiss National Bank would intervene in the currency market, weighing on the franc.

But the dollar underperformed the yen, and was down 0.1 percent at 76.99 yen.

The high-yielding Australian dollar hit a five-week low of $1.0021 at one point, and was last 0.4 percent lower on the day at $1.0042. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and William James in London.; Editing by John Stonestreet)