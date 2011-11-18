* Speculation of ECB, IMF deal helps trigger stops

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 18 The euro rose against the dollar on Friday as speculation the European Central Bank may start lending to the International Monetary Fund to bail out bigger euro zone economies helped lift the embattled bloc's currency.

The euro has been under sustained pressure in recent weeks as funding costs for major euro zone states Italy and Spain reached danger levels and the debt crisis even threatened to engulf France, endangering the entire currency project.

The ECB is widely seen to be the only institution with the firepower to stop the rot and some policymakers have urged it to take a more activist role, which top bank officials and bloc power broker Germany have so far refused to countenance.

"There are stories circulating about the ECB going via the IMF to lend money to countries that need help. The ECB would have to be involved in any potential solution for it to be credible so I would expect that to give the euro a bit of a lift," said Tom Levinson, FX strategist at ING.

"Whether it will persist or not is highly debatable. This is a knee-jerk euro reaction and I think it will struggle to hold around this level."

The shared currency extended gains to rise more than 1 percent on the day to a high of $1.3615 on trading platform EBS, although markets players said appetite to sell on upticks remained high.

Investors closing short positions to book profit ahead of the weekend helped boost the euro in early trade, before a series of stop-loss orders were triggered around $1.3550, accelerating the single currency's climb.

The euro EUR= was last up 1 percent at $1.3602, pulling away from a five-week low of $1.3421 struck on Thursday. Traders cited good offers in the $1.3515-20 region.

On the downside, support lies at around $1.3405, the 76.4 percent retracement of last month's rally from around $1.3145 on Oct. 4 to a high of $1.4248 on Oct. 27.

Speculation that talks on the ECB lending to the IMF have gained traction in the past few days. On Thursday, European officials said there have been discussions about the central bank possibly lending to the global lender, which would give it enough money to bail out bigger euro zone countries. [ID:nL5E7MH2MW]

Pressure is mounting on the European Central Bank to step up its bond-buying programme with Italian and Spanish bond yields close to unsustainable levels and plummeting demand from other, real-money investors.

Bond market experts polled by Reuters saw a 50/50 chance that the ECB will expand bond purchases to engage in outright quantitative easing. [ID:nL9E7J203E]

Prospects for the euro dimmed this week on signs the crisis was spreading to core euro zone countries such as France, with most investors still looking to sell into every rally.

With German bond yields no longer falling as peripheral yields rise, analysts suggested that portfolio adjustments were not just moving from peripheral debt to core Bunds, but that investors were abandoning the euro zone altogether.

While highlighting the risk that the short squeeze could push euro/dollar higher in the near term, Commerzbank strategists said the prevailing trend was for a lower euro.

"Courageous market participants can sell the euro around $1.3550-60, we would start shortening euro/dollar at $1.3650," the bank said in a note.

FUNDING STRAINS

With investors shunning euro zone assets, funding strains were increasing for euro zone financial institutions, boding ill for the euro and other riskier assets while offering support for the perceived safety of the U.S. dollar.

The premium for swapping euros into dollars rose, with the three-month cross-currency basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP hitting 138.5 basis points on Friday, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis. [ID:nN1E7AG18W]

"So far this has not had a dramatic effect on the euro, but it is likely to be behind some of the recent weakening," said FxPro's chief economist Simon Smith.

Analysts said high funding costs were pushing banks into shorter duration funding and could spread into spot currency markets, weighing on the euro. [ID:nL5E7MG4HG]

With most investors preferring safety, the yen outperformed the dollar. The dollar dipped to a two-and-a-half week low against the yen of 76.58 yen JPY=.

"Generally safe havens are doing very well at the moment and once you've filled up your exposure on dollars, the yen is the next one in line, irrespective of whether you might be worried about intervention," said Adam Myers, senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

This fall extended the yen's slow creep back towards levels where Japanese authorities intervened on Oct. 31 to weaken the currency.

The Swiss franc CHF= also outperformed the dollar, pushing dollar/Swiss franc down 1.3 percent on the day to 0.9095 francs. As a result of a slight pick up in risk appetite, the dollar index .DXY was down 0.7 percent to 77.689. (Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Toby Chopra)