* Euro up on short-covering but seen struggling
* Contagion fears grow after Wednesday's German bond auction
* Meeting between Germany, France, Italy awaited
* Better German Ifo data also helps euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 24 The euro recovered from
steep falls against the dollar on Thursday as market
participants took profit on short positions, but more weakness
was expected as investors fretted the euro zone crisis was
spreading to Germany.
The single currency slid to a seven-week low of $1.3320
on Wednesday as a weak German government bond auction
sparked fears that even the safe-haven status of Europe's
biggest economy could be under threat.
Short-covering helped the euro recover to trade up 0.25
percent at $1.3370 and analysts said it could edge higher
short-term, particularly given that trade is thin due to the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
However, the extent of bearish sentiment towards the single
currency left it on track to retest the October low of $1.3144,
having retraced more than 78.6 percent of the rally from that
level to the late October high of $1.4247.
"Short-covering may continue for a bit and we look for a
correction perhaps to $1.3430 but thereafter it is heading
south. It is a case of two steps down and one step up for the
euro," said Carl Hammer, currency strategist at SEB in
Stockholm.
The euro was also helped by a better-than-expected German
business climate survey on Thursday, though traders said the
data was unlikely to temper fears about the possibility the euro
zone economy could face recession.
It rose briefly above $1.3400 but traders said this only
provided better levels to sell the currency and reported offers
between $1.3415 and $1.3450 that were likely to cap any rise.
The market looked to a meeting of leaders of Germany, France
and Italy on Thursday, although few players expected progress in
steps to deal with the crisis.
"With any rally in the euro there will be a lot of investors
looking for new opportunities to set new short positions," said
Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"Going forward there will be a lot of focus on bond auctions
and no one would be surprised if investors were reluctant to buy
aggressively".
Germany's bond sale on Wednesday was its least successful
since the launch of the single currency. Although unattractively
low yields played a part, investors worried about the rising
cost of bailouts as more euro zone countries come under attack.
German Bund futures fell to their lowest level in
nearly a month, though Italian, Spanish and French bonds
benefited from a slight rebound in riskier assets as European
shares gained more than 1 percent.
EURO/YEN
The euro was at 103.09 yen, having earlier hit a
seven-week low of 102.92 yen, opening the way for a
test of the decade low of 100.77 yen hit in early October.
Investors have also been unnerved by a rise in Belgian bond
yields as the country -- without a formal government since
elections last June -- struggles to agree on a deficit-slashing
budget for next year.
The euro's recovery helped other riskier currencies, with
the Australian dollar AUD-D4 up 0.6 percent at $0.9744, having
slid to a seven-week low of $0.9664 on Wednesday on concerns
about a deteriorating global growth outlook.
The dollar slipped 0.25 percent against the yen to 77.09 yen
, with its rise to a near two-week high on Wednesday, when
Tokyo was on holiday, luring Japanese exporters to sell.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, editing by
Nigel Stephenson/Anna Willard)