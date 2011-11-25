* Euro falls to 7-week low of $1.3295 versus dollar

* Markets unsettled by lack of cohesion on how to tackle crisis

* Italian finances back under scrutiny at bill sale

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Nov 25 The euro fell to a fresh seven-week low against the dollar on Friday and was set to weaken further as a lack of agreement between European leaders on how to tackle the spreading debt crisis in the euro zone continued to rattle nervy investors.

Talks by the heads of Germany, France and Italy on Thursday were overshadowed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's determined opposition to a joint euro zone bond and a bigger role for the European Central Bank to deal with the crisis.

"Merkel sees no scope for euro bonds and the ECB continues to make it clear it sees no scope for financing public debt," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.

"Without agreement on either of those two factors there is not much chance of an improvement in sentiment towards the euro and we think it can go lower from here still."

The euro was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3305 after falling to $1.3295 on trading platform EBS in European trade, its lowest since October 6.

The common currency has shed 1.5 percent so far this week, coming under pressure after lacklustre demand at a German bond auction on Wednesday stirred fears the debt crisis now entering its third year might threaten even Europe's biggest economy.

REAL-MONEY PULLING OUT

Traders reported decent demand for the euro around the day's lows, with option related bids expected to slow its descent.

The next major trough on charts lies at $1.3145, a low hit in early October, while additional support is at $1.3045, the 61.8 percent retracement of the euro's entire 2010-2011 rally.

"It does appear that international asset managers are now pulling out of the euro zone ... It hasn't been a panic, but there is an obvious trend," said Gareth Berry, G10 FX analyst for UBS in Singapore, adding that the euro could drop to $1.30 in the next two or three months.

"Rather than reallocating within the euro zone, international asset managers are tending to pull out now. That's consistent with some of the flows we have been seeing," he added.

Worries over rising government bond yields of the highly indebted euro zone countries continued to weigh on the euro. Italian 10-year bonds were trading at yields of above 7 percent on Friday, levels perceived to be unsustainable.

Appetite for Italy's short-term debt will be tested at an auction of up to 8 billion euros of six-month bills, with a yield of 5.85 percent indicated in the grey market late on Thursday.

That compares with a gross yield of 3.535 percent at the last comparable sale a month ago, but traders expect the auction to be supported by domestic demand.

The euro held steady against the yen around 103.00 yen , hovering close to its lowest in nearly seven weeks of around 102.71 yen hit on Thursday on trading platform EBS.

The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 77.35 yen , boosted by buying from Japanese importers, traders said.

The ongoing risk-off sentiment kept commodity currencies subdued, with the Australian dollar falling 0.3 percent to $0.9703, not far from a seven-week low of $0.9664 set earlier in the week. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Catherine Evans)