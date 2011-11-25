* Euro falls to 7-week low of $1.3295 versus dollar
* Markets unsettled by lack of cohesion on how to tackle
crisis
* Italian finances back under scrutiny at bill sale
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Nov 25 The euro fell to a fresh
seven-week low against the dollar on Friday and was set to
weaken further as a lack of agreement between European leaders
on how to tackle the spreading debt crisis in the euro zone
continued to rattle nervy investors.
Talks by the heads of Germany, France and Italy on Thursday
were overshadowed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
determined opposition to a joint euro zone bond and a bigger
role for the European Central Bank to deal with the crisis.
"Merkel sees no scope for euro bonds and the ECB continues
to make it clear it sees no scope for financing public debt,"
said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.
"Without agreement on either of those two factors there is
not much chance of an improvement in sentiment towards the euro
and we think it can go lower from here still."
The euro was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3305
after falling to $1.3295 on trading platform EBS in European
trade, its lowest since October 6.
The common currency has shed 1.5 percent so far this week,
coming under pressure after lacklustre demand at a German bond
auction on Wednesday stirred fears the debt crisis now entering
its third year might threaten even Europe's biggest economy.
REAL-MONEY PULLING OUT
Traders reported decent demand for the euro around the day's
lows, with option related bids expected to slow its descent.
The next major trough on charts lies at $1.3145, a low hit
in early October, while additional support is at $1.3045, the
61.8 percent retracement of the euro's entire 2010-2011 rally.
"It does appear that international asset managers are now
pulling out of the euro zone ... It hasn't been a panic, but
there is an obvious trend," said Gareth Berry, G10 FX analyst
for UBS in Singapore, adding that the euro could drop to $1.30
in the next two or three months.
"Rather than reallocating within the euro zone, international
asset managers are tending to pull out now. That's consistent
with some of the flows we have been seeing," he added.
Worries over rising government bond yields of the highly
indebted euro zone countries continued to weigh on the euro.
Italian 10-year bonds were trading at yields of above 7 percent
on Friday, levels perceived to be unsustainable.
Appetite for Italy's short-term debt will be tested at an
auction of up to 8 billion euros of six-month bills, with a
yield of 5.85 percent indicated in the grey market
late on Thursday.
That compares with a gross yield of 3.535 percent at the last
comparable sale a month ago, but traders expect the auction to
be supported by domestic demand.
The euro held steady against the yen around 103.00 yen
, hovering close to its lowest in nearly seven weeks
of around 102.71 yen hit on Thursday on trading platform EBS.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 77.35 yen
, boosted by buying from Japanese importers, traders said.
The ongoing risk-off sentiment kept commodity currencies
subdued, with the Australian dollar falling 0.3 percent
to $0.9703, not far from a seven-week low of $0.9664
set earlier in the week.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Catherine
Evans)