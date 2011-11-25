(Updates prices)
* Euro falls to 7-week low of $1.3225 versus dollar
* Markets rattled by lack of cohesion on how to tackle
crisis
* Italian yields back under pressure, forcing ECB's hand
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Nov 25 The euro fell to seven-week
lows against a buoyant dollar on Friday and was set to weaken
further as disagreement on how to tackle the debt crisis drove
borrowing costs to new euro-era highs and boosted demand for
liquid assets.
Rising Italian government bond yields were seen piling the
pressure on to the single currency, with the European Central
Bank said to be intervening to try and stem the tide on
peripheral sovereign debt.
Talks by the heads of Germany, France and Italy on Thursday
were overshadowed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
determined opposition to a joint euro zone bond and a bigger
role for the European Central Bank to deal with the crisis.
"It seems like the euro zone is at the cliff-face or maybe
even falling off," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at
Rabobank.
"Unless we see firm action from European authorities, the
market is betting the worst is about to happen and the dollar is
therefore well bid on demand for liquidity."
The euro was down 0.7 percent on the day to $1.3249,
having fallen as low as $1.3225 on trading platform EBS, its
lowest since Oct. 4. Traders said option-related bids were
helping to slow the euro's descent after a Scandinavian bank
sold the currency aggressively.
The dollar rose to a seven-week high versus a currency
basket as investors sought the liquidity and perceived
safety of the U.S. currency.
The euro has shed nearly two percent so far this week, coming
under pressure after lacklustre demand at a German bond auction
on Wednesday stirred fears the debt crisis now entering its
third year might threaten even Europe's biggest economy.
"Merkel sees no scope for euro bonds and the ECB continues
to make it clear it sees no scope for financing public debt,"
said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.
"As those two factors seem to be the only two options on the
table for resolving the crisis, there is not much chance of an
improvement in sentiment towards the euro and we think it can go
lower from here still."
The options market also pointed to continued pressure on the
euro. One-month euro/dollar implied volatilities stayed
near the level hit after Wednesday's Bund auction while risk
reversals were trading at around 3.05 in favour of euro puts.
This meant investors were betting on more downside risks for
the euro than any upside.
ITALY PRESSURE
The next major trough on the euro chart lies at $1.3145, a
low hit in early October, while additional support is at
$1.3045, the 61.8 percent retracement of the euro's entire
2010-2011 rally.
Worries over rising government bond yields of highly
indebted euro zone countries continued to weigh on the euro as
Italy's two-year yield rose to a euro era high above 8 percent
and 10-year yields traded above 7 percent, a level that is seen
as unsustainable.
Yields at a 6-month Italian treasury bill auction shot up to
6.504 percent compared to 3.535 percent at the end of October,
reflecting market fears over the country's debt burden.
The euro also slumped to seven-week lows against the yen
around 102.49 yen while the dollar rose 0.5 percent
to 77.44 yen.
The risk-off sentiment kept commodity currencies subdued,
with the Australian dollar falling 0.4 percent to
$0.9688, not far from a seven-week low of $0.9664 set
earlier in the week.
