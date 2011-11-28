* Euro bounces on short-covering, stops cited above $1.3420
* Belgian auction in focus
* IMF says no talk with Italy on financing
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 28 The euro rose on Monday as
investors used later-denied reports on Italy going to the IMF to
unwind some bearish positions, with many still downbeat about
the single currency's prospects given scepticism about leaders'
ability to resolve the debt crisis.
Investor attention was focussed on Belgian bond auctions
later in the day, with the country looking to raise one to two
billion euros at considerably higher costs after Standard &
Poor's cut the country's credit rating late on Friday.
Belgium's benchmark 10-year yield has risen to near the 6
percent level, taking it closer to levels at which countries
such as Portugal and Ireland had to start considering bailouts.
With Italy, France and Spain also looking to sell debt this
week, analysts said the euro is likely to trade more in sync
with bond yields. Borrowing costs for all three European
countries have risen in recent days as contagion from the debt
crisis spread, keeping the euro pinned near recent lows.
The euro rose 1 percent on the day to $1.3383, buoyed
by players covering bets on losses that have begun to look
stretched and extending gains after stop loss orders were
triggered through $1.3355 and $1.3370. Traders said leveraged
investors were buying the euro with more stops said to be above
$1.3420.
The euro was also helped by gains for stock markets, driven
by an unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa that 600
billion euros could be made available at a rate of between 4-5
percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months.
An IMF spokesperson said there were no discussions with the
Italian authorities on a program for IMF financing and the
amount the paper cited was well above the Fund's entire loan
stock.
"The IMF report was denied and this brings the market's
focus back to how critical a stage the sovereign debt crisis is
at," said Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at Rabobank.
"The euro looks very vulnerable in a week where there is an
awful amount of (debt) supply from euro zone countries. Trade
will be directional and will be based on how the response is to
these auctions."
Selling pressure on the euro intensified last week in the
wake of a weak bond auction in Germany, the euro zone's safest
haven. Italy's short-term debt sale on Friday was also poorly
received, sending Italian two-year yields to a
euro-era high above 8 percent.
Currency speculators increased their bearish bets against
the euro in the latest week to Nov. 15. Steady selling has
driven the currency down 7 percent against the U.S. dollar from
a high of $1.4248 reached on Oct. 27 to a trough near $1.3213 on
Nov. 25. It is more or less flat for the year.
SELLING INTO A REBOUND
Italian 10-year spreads over German bunds narrowed on Monday
with dealers citing support from the European Central Bank, but
overall sentiment towards euro zone assets remains bearish with
investors seeking a comprehensive and quick solution from
policymakers to contain the debt damage.
Morgan Stanley said reports of IMF funding for Italy and
suggestion of "elite bonds" by triple-A rated countries were
likely to provide only short-term relief to the euro and as such
they maintain their medium term bearish view on the euro.
Germany denied a media report which said it was considering
issuing joint bonds along with five other triple-A rated
countries.
But officials have made clear that Germany and France are
now exploring radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid
fiscal integration among euro zone countries, even if they are
aware that getting broad backing for the necessary treaty
changes may not be possible..
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday where
detailed operational rules for the euro zone's bailout fund are
ready for approval, documents obtained by Reuters showed. The
meeting could also sign off Greece's 8 billion euro aid tranche.
"Whether progress on both of these can deliver a euro boost
is doubtful, with the market focus moving on," said Tom
Levinson, currency strategist at ING. "In this respect, after
last week's poor bund auction, French and Belgium auctions will
be watched closely."
The escalating debt crisis was starting to hurt the real
economy, with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development saying that euro zone powerhouse Germany appears to
have entered a mild recession in the fourth quarter of 2011.
The latest bounce in the euro saw the dollar index
fall 1 percent to 78.815, retreating from a two-month peak of
79.702 set Friday.
Against the yen, the dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 77.67
while it lost over 1 percent against the Swiss franc to
trade at 0.9182 francs.
Commodity currencies outperformed the euro, with the
Australian dollar surging more than 2 percent to $0.9945
, having climbed to a one-week high of $0.9955. The New
Zealand dollar also 2.4 percent to $0.7566.
