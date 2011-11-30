* Euro flat vs dlr after China lowers reserve ratio

* Single currency seen staying under pressure on debt concerns

* Bank downgrades by S&P sour sentiment, adds to euro bearishness

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 30 The euro cut losses against the dollar on Wednesday as risk appetite was lifted by China cutting banks' reserve requirement ratios, although traders said euro gains are likely to be limited by concerns about the region's debt crisis.

China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its banks for the first time in nearly three years in a bid to ease credit strains and shore up activity in the world's second-largest economy.

The euro was last trading flat on the day at $1.3326, with traders citing stops above $1.3350 and many looking to sell the single currency on the latest rebound. On the downside, market players were focused on a big options barrier seen around $1.3250, which could pull the euro lower later in the day.

The growth-linked Australian dollar was up 0.3 percent at US$1.0057 after triggering reported stop loss orders around US$1.0020. Other commodity currencies like the New Zealand and Canadian dollars also rose.

Stocks and commodities also advanced, though analysts said the improvement in risk appetite was likely to be temporary as the euro zone debt crisis remained the dominant market theme.

"This has just generated a bit of a bid for risk generally but typically moves on the back of Chinese policy announcements tend to be short-lived," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The euro pulled away from a session low of $1.3259, plumbed after concerns about the euro zone debt situation were highlighted by comments from Italy's markets regulator, who said the currency bloc was at risk of breaking up if the European Central Bank's role in the debt crisis remains unchanged.

The euro had already come under pressure from investors unconvinced that plans announced the previous day to ramp up the firepower of the euro zone debt rescue fund would be enough to prevent the region from financial disaster.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed to use the EFSF fund as a type of bond insurance vehicle that would provide partial protection of 20-30 percent against losses on the principal of new bonds issued by a requesting member state.

MONTH-END FLOWS

This fell short of the view among investors that the fund must be boosted even more, and raised speculation that the ECB will have to take on a bigger role in guaranteeing the debt of weak members.

Such concerns widened the yield spreads between German bonds -- considered the safest in the euro zone -- and those of Italy and Spain.

"We're still trading on the underlying theme of widening spreads in the euro zone and limited probability of a near-term policy response and that means the underlying trend remains for a weaker euro," said Kasper Kirkegaard, currency strategist at Danske in Copenhagen.

Rating agency S&P's action in cutting ratings for 15 big banking companies, including European and U.S. ones, also weighed on market sentiment and added to euro selling pressure.

Traders expect a choppy session driven by demand from investors to rebalance their portfolios at the end of a volatile month which has seen the euro shed more than 4 percent versus the dollar.

"We think that equity investors in particular will need to be buyers of dollars this month, relating to hedging flows. But we see month-end flows as a source of volatility rather than direction," said RBC's Cole.

The dollar index pared gains following the China reserve requirement ratio cut and was last almost flat at 78.943, holding within sight of a seven-week high hit on Nov. 25.

Meanwhile, the euro also rose 0.2 percent versus the Swiss franc to 1.2285 francs. It was supported by a lower-than-expected Swiss KOF economic barometer that suggested the export-dependent economy will slow to a crawl and could fuel demands for the Swiss National Bank to raise the floor in euro/Swiss.