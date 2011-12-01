* Euro lifted by good demand at Spain auction

* Short-covering may lift euro, but debt worries remain

* ECB's Draghi says downside risks to economy have increased

* Euro gains seen limited ahead of Dec. 9 summit

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Dec 1 The euro rose on Thursday encouraged by solid demand at a Spanish debt auction though gains were expected to be limited ahead of next week's summit of European Union leaders.

Spain sold 3.75 billion euros of three bonds, right at the top of the targeted range, sparking relief among investors although concerns remained about the highest yields in 14 years which are seen unsustainable for public finances.

France also sold 4.35 billion euros of debt across maturities, which analysts said saw decent demand.

The euro was up 0.35 percent at $1.3485, nearing Wednesday's one-week high of $1.3533, when it jumped after central banks of the United States, euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland cut the cost of dollar loans to the banking system.

Analysts were unconvinced the euro had much scope for further rallies, however. Although investors cheered Wednesday's joint central bank action they are worried that the euro zone debt crisis was still unresolved.

A break above $1.3533 could see the euro rise towards the Nov. 18 high of $1.3614. If it fails to retest Wednesday's high, however, the rally may peter out, while traders said the euro may be influenced by a reportedly large options expiry at $1.3500 later in the day.

"The auction went well, adding support to the euro and adding to yesterday's short-covering rally," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange.

"The scope for gains is limited and I can't see many buyers above $1.3500 before the December 9 summit," he said, adding the $1.3500 to $1.3530 area could be a good entry level to put on modest short positions.

The euro has had some reprieve this week as investors have unwound hefty short positions in the euro, helped by signs that Germany and France are pushing for more rapid, deeper fiscal integration among euro zone countries.

Currency speculators increased their net short position in the euro to 85,068 contracts in the week ended Nov. 22, the biggest net short position in the euro since June 2010, pointing to the potential for some short-covering in the euro.

"There are such huge short euro/dollar positions that if the markets are able to penetrate resistance levels then the euro might succeed in breaking higher," said Jan Bylov, chief currency analyst at Nordea in Copenhagen.

"But that is the best we can hope for because the action from the central banks will not solve Europe's problems. If euro/dollar does not accelerate today the rally will just fade away".

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi highlighted the euro zone's fragile outlook, saying downside risks to the economy have increased and that the bank's temporary measures are only limited.

AWAITING EU SUMMIT

Key for the euro's outlook will be whether European leaders are able to agree on credible action to tackle the debt crisis at a European Union summit on Dec 9.

The Polish EU presidency said on Wednesday that EU finance ministers expect the ECB to step in forcefully to calm bond markets if EU leaders agree to move towards fiscal union at next week's summit.

"Expectations are crystalising that the summit will be make or break time for the euro zone," Schneider FX's Gallo said.

Growth-linked commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar slipped after receiving a substantial boost from the joint central bank action and as China cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the first time in three years.

The Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent on the day at $1.0222, having jumped about 2.7 percent on Wednesday to a high of $1.0335.

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.25 percent at 78.179, though off a low of 77.923 hit on Wednesday.