* Euro rises vs dollar, buoyed before U.S. jobs data
* Currencies in tight range, traders wary of big bets before
data
* EU summit next week awaited for signs of progress on debt
crisis
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 2 The euro rose against the
dollar on Friday on expectations that U.S. jobs data would show
the economy slowly recovering and on talk of the possibility
the European Central Bank may lend to weak euro zone countries
via the IMF.
The talk sparked hopes of some kind of solution to the euro
debt crisis, pushing the euro up 0.5 percent to $1.3538,
its strongest in more than a week, with traders saying it
extended gains after stop loss orders were triggered about
$1.3530.
A positive surprise in U.S. jobs numbers at 1330 GMT would
underpin a recent string of solid U.S. data and would be likely
to boost risk sentiment and lift the euro further versus the
safe-haven dollar. A weaker-than-expected outcome may push
investors to take more profits on recent euro gains, however.
The non-farm payrolls report is forecast to show a rise of
122,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0 percent.
Investors were wary of buying the single currency
aggressively, however, given that it has already rallied more
than 1 percent this week even as it remains vulnerable to the
region's debt problems.
Johan Javeus, chief strategist at SEB in Stockholm, said he
expected the data would confirm the U.S. economy is faring
better than it was in the first half of the year, although it
would not show a very strong recovery trajectory.
"It should confirm what we've seen in other data, that
things are not as bad as people thought a few months ago. In
that sense I don't expect a really big reaction from this number
should it come in line with expectations or slightly better," he
said.
"In the end, focus is on what could happen with the
political process in Europe and that will take precedent."
But with investors sidelined before the jobs report, market
participants showed little reaction to a speech by German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who told parliament the euro zone debt
crisis could not be solved in one fell swoop and urged tighter
fiscal integration.
French and German leaders are meeting next Monday to
outline joint proposals to put to a Dec. 9 EU summit, seen as
yet another make-or-break meeting for the 12-year-old currency
bloc.
Nervousness ahead of this summit was expected to limit any
euro gains from strong U.S. jobs data.
"It will just be one more piece of good data coming on the
back of a few positive things this week and there may be some
reaction but I wouldn't expect it to be massive," said Nomura
strategist Lefteris Farmakis.
Other currencies perceived to be higher risk, including the
Australian and New Zealand dollars, also rose against a softer
dollar, which slipped 0.4 percent versus a currency basket to
78.026.
A 1.5 percent rise in European share prices
suggested an ongoing improvement in risk appetite this week,
which has prompted investors to sell the safe-haven U.S.
currency.
Against the yen, the dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 77.86
yen.
EU SUMMIT AWAITED
The euro has held gains after rallying earlier in the week,
when major central banks around the world took coordinated
measures to increase dollar liquidity to prevent a liquidity
crunch in markets.
Analysts said this had provided a stop-gap measure to
stabilise markets for now, while adding that investors had big
expectations for the EU summit next week.
Morgan Stanley said it had used the euro's gains this week
to establish a renewed bearish position on the single currency
as it stuck to its view of more weakness in the currency in the
mid-term.
"We continue to look for the market to be disappointed by
the European Summit," its analysts said in a note, adding that
they expected the euro to also underperform commodity
currencies, particularly the Canadian and Australian dollars.
The European Central Bank hinted on Thursday it was ready to
move more aggressively to tackle the crisis if politicians agree
on much tighter budget controls in the euro zone, though it
stopped short of detailing what exact measures it would take.
Still, there is no agreement among EU policymakers regarding
how such controls could be implemented and many other problems,
including securing resources to leverage the euro zone's bailout
fund, linger unresolved. Analysts believe this will keep the
euro on the back foot.