* EU summit a key event this week, ECB policy meeting also
due
* Speculator net euro short position largest in 1-1/2 years
* Market looks to Sarkozy-Merkel meet as litmus for Friday
summit
* Investors encouraged as Italy announces austerity measures
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 5 The euro rose on Monday
after Italy announced austerity measures and on hopes that
European Union leaders will come up with a credible plan to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a summit later this week.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, under pressure to align their positions on
centralising control of euro zone budgets, meet in Paris on
Monday to outline proposals to put to the Dec. 9 summit.
Analysts and traders said the euro may make gains as
investors take profits on hefty short euro positions, but is
still vulnerable to renewed bouts of selling if there are
suggestions EU leaders may be struggling to reach agreement.
"The market wants to see some kind of concrete agreement
before investors are prepared to liquidate short positions,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"I see the euro trading sideways for now. We may need to see
negative news that there won't be any fresh agreement for it to
test last week's lows."
Showing just how pessimistic speculators have become on the
euro, data from a U.S. financial watchdog on Friday showed
speculators on the Chicago futures exchange had their largest
net short position in 18 months last week.
The euro was up 0.2 percent versus the dollar at
$1.3429, holding above last week's low around $1.3259 and the
Nov. 25 low of $1.3213. The single currency ended last week up
around 0.8 percent, buoyed after joint central bank action to
provide dollar liquidity.
Market players took encouragement as Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti unveiled a 30 billion euro package of austerity
measures on Sunday in a bid to shore up the country's strained
finances.
"Given large short positions in the euro, there will likely
be some short covering if there's any progress in debate on the
safety net for the debt crisis," said Makoto Noji, senior
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
SUMMIT AWAITED
Markets are hopeful the EU will have taken a step towards
fiscal union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor
coercive budget discipline for the 17-nation currency area. But
that outcome is far from certain given the difficulties in
securing agreement from so many countries.
There will also be pressure on the European Central Bank to
cut rates at its policy meeting on Thursday and offer fresh
liquidity measures for banks, if not more sovereign bond buying.
"I'm sure this week will be volatile. There will be moments
of disappointment and moments of optimism. In the end the euro
is dependent on what European leaders do," said Katsunori
Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Risk sensitive commodity currencies drew some comfort from
Friday's data showing the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 2-1/2
year low in November, though the improvement was partly due to
people leaving the workforce.
The jobs data extended a string of better-than-expected
figures suggesting the world's biggest economy is recovering.
The Australian dollar was up 0.25 percent at
$1.0238, with a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy meeting
awaited on Tuesday, where analysts see a good chance it will cut
rates for the second month in a row.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 78.455,
while the dollar edged down 0.1 percent versus the yen to
77.92 yen.