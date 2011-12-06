LONDON Dec 6 The Swiss franc fell sharply against the euro and dollar on Tuesday, hitting session lows after data showed Swiss consumer prices fell in November, adding to speculation the Swiss National Bank may raise the floor in euro/Swiss.

The single currency hit a high of 1.24087 francs on trading platform EBS, while the dollar rose around 1 percent to a high of 0.92990.

"EURCHF is testing yesterday's highs on that lower CPI print - we expect to see a bit of resistance at and just above 1.2400 francs," an FX spot trader said.