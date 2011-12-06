* Euro hits session high after German industry orders data

* S&P warning piles pressure on EU leaders to resolve crisis

* Swiss franc falls broadly after inflation data

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 6 The euro moved higher on Tuesday after a surprise jump in German industrial orders, although sentiment towards the single currency was fragile following Standard & Poor's warning of the potential for a mass downgrade of euro zone countries.

Cautious optimism that policymakers would be able to stitch together a deal to resolve the currency bloc's debt crisis at an EU summit on Friday, also helped support the euro.

With most investors running previously-established bearish positions on the euro, chances of a bounce were strong given the temptation for many to book profits ahead of the summit. Stock futures also rose, while Italian 10-year bond yields fell back under 6 percent.

The euro was flat on the day at $1.3398, recovering from a session low of $1.3333. It hit a session high of $1.3428, triggering stops above $1.3405, after German industrial orders for October posted their strongest rise since March 2010.

Traders expected offers between $1.3430-50 to cap gains and market players said the data did not change the overall view that the euro zone economy was heading for a contraction.

"The German economy is clearly outperforming the rest of the euro zone but in the short-term we see the euro zone heading for recession next year," said Geoffrey Yu, FX strategist at UBS.

S&P's unprecedented warning to downgrade 15 countries including triple-A rated heavyweights Germany and France came as policymakers announced an initiative, to be discussed at the summit, to impose budget discipline across the euro zone through treaty changes.

UBS's Yu said market players were reluctant to buy the single currency in anticipation of progress at the summit, given policymakers' history of disappointing investors hoping for decisive action.

"I don't think people are really positioning for a positive surprise and will be wary of any new negative shocks. If they (policymakers) satisfy the minimum we will not see a sell-off but that does not mean people will buy the euro," he said.

ECB RATE DECISION EYED

Any rise in the euro is likely to be limited to short-covering, and traders said positioning is also likely to be light heading into a European Central Bank rate decision on Thursday.

"There is a low tolerance level for investors to build positions especially with an ECB meeting coming up and then the year-end plays," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.

The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates and throw more funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro zone's debt crisis. A deeper-than-expected cut could give the euro and other riskier currencies a brief lift, analysts said.

The euro rose against the Swiss franc after data showed a growing risk of deflation in Switzerland and added to speculation the Swiss National Bank could intervene and raise the floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair from 1.20 francs.

The single currency hit a three week high of 1.2419 francs on trading platform EBS, while the dollar rose around 1 percent to a high of 0.92990.

Despite the German industrial orders data lifting the euro, other perceived riskier currencies were softer on Tuesday with overall risk sentiment hurt by the S&P threat.

The Australian dollar was under further pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points and left the door open for further easing. The Aussie fell to a low of US$1.0156, before paring losses to US$1.0227.

The dollar index was flat on the day at 78.61. Against the yen, the greenback was steady at 77.70 yen, struggling to break above the 78.00 yen barrier.