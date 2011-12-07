* Euro rises on EU summit progress hopes, investors still
wary
* Likely to be supported ahead of ECB meeting Thursday
* German Bund auction results due around 1000 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 7 The euro edged higher versus
the dollar on Wednesday on cautious optimism that European
leaders will take decisive action to contain the region's debt
crisis at a summit later this week, but gains were capped by
concerns that policymakers could disappoint yet again.
Strategists said the euro would also likely be supported
ahead of a European Central Bank rate decision on Thursday.
The bank is widely expected to announce a rate cut and,
following hints from ECB President Mario Draghi last week, some
market players are also starting to position for the possibility
the central bank may step up its crisis-fighting measures.
"The market has again and again bought into the idea of a
comprehensive and convincing solution from policymakers so there
is potential for some short-term upward movement in the euro
today," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency research at
Commerzbank.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3441, hovering above
Tuesday's one-week low near $1.3334. Traders cited light
stop-loss bids in the euro at $1.3470 and also near $1.3500.
Most strategists said although some investors were buying
euros in anticipation of the ECB announcing a more forceful
bond-buying programme, it was unlikely to do so as soon as
Thursday given the ECB meeting comes before the European Union
summit on Friday.
A key focal point of the summit is whether euro zone leaders
make enough progress toward fiscal integration and more
stringent fiscal discipline to open the way for the ECB to take
a greater role in stabilising euro zone bond markets.
Investors are also focusing on possible initiatives to
increase the capabilities of rescue funds that could help
backstop euro zone governments hit by debt market turmoil.
Euro zone officials have said euro zone leaders may decide
on Friday to raise the combined lending limit of their temporary
and permanent bailout funds to boost the firewall they hope will
contain spread of the sovereign debt crisis.
Analysts said expectations of progress at the summit were
rising but any rally in the euro was likely to be limited to
around $1.3550 in the short-term.
"Although it's supported against the backdrop of pretty
strong expectations, I think there is certainly still some
hesitation to be too optimistic given the disappointments we've
had in the past," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign
exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
Disappointing results could drag the euro down to levels
near $1.3215, with a clear breach of that support opening the
way for a drop to the $1.3140/50 area, he added.
BUND AUCTION EYED
A German five-year Bund auction on Wednesday will also be
scrutinised for any signs that contagion from the debt crisis is
spreading to the euro zone's core economy.
Markets were rattled and the euro fell last month when
Germany suffered one of its least successful debt auctions since
the launch of the single currency, with investors put off by low
returns.
The euro was flat against the Swiss franc at 1.2415 francs
, after jumping higher the previous session following a
steep fall in consumer prices.
Swiss consumer prices hit a two-year low, boosting
speculation the Swiss central bank will raise the floor in
euro/Swiss above 1.20 francs to shield the economy from the risk
of deflation and recession.
There was talk of hedge funds buying euro/Swiss franc call
options with a strike price at 1.2500 francs that are due to
expire in the next week or two. In addition, traders cited talk
of a large euro/Swiss franc option barrier at 1.2500 francs.
The Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent to $1.0284,
holding firm after data showed Australia's economy grew a brisk
1.0 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months.
The dollar held steady versus the yen at 77.66 yen.