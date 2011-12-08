LONDON Dec 8 Sterling held steady versus the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and made no change to its asset purchase programme.

The pound climbed marginally versus the dollar to $1.5717 from around $1.5708 before the rate decision. The euro was little changed on the day at 85.18 pence, down from around 85.25 beforehand.