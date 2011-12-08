* Euro pares losses after ECB cuts rates by 25 bps, some
investors expected 50 bps
* Investors await hints from ECB's Draghi on how c.bank will
help weak EZ countries.
* Investor optimism about EU summit fading
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Dec 8 The euro trimmed losses on
Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates by
25 basis points to 1 percent, wrongfooting some investors who
had seen an outside chance of an even bigger cut.
But the single currency remained at risk of selling after a
euro zone official suggested the euro zone bailout fund would
have only limited firepower, shaking hopes for a strong deal at
Friday's summit that would quell the bloc's debt crisis.
The ECB as expected cut rates to counter the twin threats of
recession and deflation in the euro zone. In more doubt is the
message President Mario Draghi will deliver at a press
conference starting at 1330 GMT, eyed for any hints that the
bank could provide extra support to indebted euro zone members.
The euro rose to $1.3420 after the announcement on
rates, from around $1.3385 beforehand, to trade flat on the day.
Analysts played down the initial rise, given that the single
currency has been whipped around on a regular basis in recent
weeks.
"There were some expectations building up that they might
cut by 50 basis points but the consensus was anchored around 25
basis points, so the market reaction has been fairly muted,"
said Ian Stannard, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley.
Investors are keen to get a better idea of the ECB's role in
solving the euro zone debt crisis, as many countries are calling
for it to play a larger role if European leaders agree to a
comprehensive fiscal plan on Friday.
Draghi hinted that the bank could be willing to act if
leaders reach a deal on a "fiscal compact"
The euro was expected to take its cue from how peripheral
bonds and stock markets react to Draghi's comments. If risk
appetite improves, the currency could get a fleeting boost.
Stannard at Morgan Stanley said the euro remained at risk of
selling pressure even if the ECB announces more
liquidity-boosting measures at its press conference at 1330 GMT.
Such measures are seen having a limited impact on improving the
borrowing situations of debt-stricken countries.
The euro slipped earlier in the day after a senior euro zone
official told Reuters the euro zone may agree to a
smaller-than-expected loan to the IMF to help weak countries,
while a proposal to allow a permanent euro zone bailout fund to
access ECB funds was off the table.
SUMMIT RISKS
The euro has recovered from a seven-week trough of
$1.3213 in late November, but analysts say this is the result of
profit taking on the single currency's recent losses, rather
than a build-up of fresh bets the euro will rise.
Many in the market expect the euro to come under slight
downward pressure on the belief that the EU summit will fail to
provide a fix to the sovereign debt crisis.
"We're definitely going to be disappointed by the summit.
News in the next 24-36 hours will probably be euro negative,"
said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura, adding he
expected the euro to fall to around $1.3250 in the near term.
"Politicians are reacting to the current reality. Italian
10-year paper is yielding around 6 percent, which these days is
pretty good. There has not been any disaster yet in Europe ...
Politicians react to pain, and we haven't had that much pain."
Many periphery euro zone debt yields remain high, but they
have retreated from a surge to lifetime highs hit last month,
suggesting bond markets have resisted a massive sell-off so far
even as countries struggle to get their borrowing under control.
A key focal point of the summit is whether euro zone leaders
make enough progress towards fiscal integration and more
stringent budgetary discipline to pave the way for the ECB to
take a greater role in stabilising bond markets.
The euro was down 0.4 percent against the yen at
103.71 yen and flat at 1.2380 Swiss francs.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies
to 78.342 and slipped 0.4 percent against the yen to
77.38 yen.
Sterling was unchanged on the day at $1.5711,
showing limited reaction to the Bank of England's decision to
hold interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent while keeping
its asset-buying programme unchanged.