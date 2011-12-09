* Euro slips then recovers on speculation of ECB bond buying
* Tighter EZ budget rules seen unlikely to solve debt crisis
soon
* Russian demand supports single currency
LONDON, Dec 9 The euro showed muted
reaction to an agreement by European leaders for tighter euro
zone budget rules, which did little to change investors' view
that there would be no quick-fire solution to the euro zone debt
crisis.
The single currency initially dipped as the market digested
the agreement on tigher euro zone fiscal reforms, before clawing
back losses on speculation the European Central Bank was buying
bonds issued by debt-stricken Italy.
The euro has been pulled in both directions, and losses in
the past few weeks have been limited despite the prospect of
fundamental shifts in the structure of the European Union as
policymakers scramble to solve the debt crisis.
Some analysts said the euro was finding some support on
Friday as many investors, including hedge funds, had closed
their books for the year and were not taking on big positions in
general.
Fund repatriation by euro zone investors who need to reduce
their foreign assets to bolster their balance sheets has also
provided support to the single currency, they added.
While EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for
the euro zone early on Friday, they failed to secure changes to
the union's treaty covering all 27 member states, meaning a deal
will only include the euro zone's 17 members, along with any
others who wish to join.
Investors were also pessimistic about plans to lend an
additional 200 billion euros to the IMF to help bail out weak
euro zone countries, viewing it would not be enough funding
power to shield larger countries in trouble.
"The summit is still ongoing, but at the moment it's
slightly negative for the euro," said Marcus Hettinger, global
head of currency research at Credit Suisse in Zurich.
"The market is looking for a quick solution which is
impossible ... Countries are reducing their deficits, which is
negative for growth in the mid-term, and this process will take
time," he said, adding this would be negative for the euro down
the line.
But he said the euro's sluggish performance also reflected
the loss of its interest rate advantage against other
currencies, after the European Central Bank cut rates by 25
basis points to 1 percent on Thursday.
Many analysts said the single currency may encounter more
selling pressure if further progress is not seen to be made at
the summit, which continues on Friday.
The euro was little changed on the day at
$1.3340, after hitting a low of $1.3281. It is poised to end
the week nearly 1 percent lower against the dollar.
Speculation remained rife of an options-related barrier
around $1.3250, which was limiting losses in the single
currency. Key downside support for the euro lies at its November
trough of $1.3213 and then at its October low near $1.3145.
Uncertainty about whether the euro zone will be able to
weather deep debt problems has prompted investors to dump
higher-risk assets, including those denominated in euros and the
Australian and New Zealand dollars, for the safety of the yen
and the highly liquid dollar.
ECB PESSIMISM
The euro traded at 103.66 yen, recovering from an
earlier fall to 103.85 yen, while the Australian and New Zealand
dollars each fell as much as 1 percent against the Japanese
currency.
The Australian dollar fell 0.7 percent to
US$1.0092, which supported the U.S. currency across the board.
The dollar index rose 0.1 percent to 78.903.
The euro had come under pressure on Thursday after the
European Central Bank poured cold water on hopes it would buy up
more bonds of debt-laden euro zone states, a step some deem
essential to containing the debt crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi welcomed the fiscal pact agreed
by euro zone members on Friday, but market participants remained
sceptical that this would lead to a significant increase in the
central bank's purchases of bonds issued by debt-laden euro zone
states.
"(Draghi) he had poured so much cold water on hopes that the
ECB would massively increase its purchases of government bonds,
that the market reaction this morning is one of disappointment,"
Societe Generale analysts said in a note.