* Euro climbs broadly on China fund report, muted reaction
to EU summit
* Tougher EZ budget rules seen unlikely to solve debt crisis
soon
* Focus on whether ECB will up bond buys after summit
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Dec 9 The euro jumped on Friday on
speculation that a new Chinese investment vehicle could provide
much-needed funding to heavily indebted euro zone countries,
helping tackle the region's debt crisis.
The single currency hit a session high of $1.3434, up 0.6
percent on the day, after Reuters on Friday reported that
China's central bank plans to create a $300 billion vehicle to
manage investment funds in the United States and Europe.
"The move higher is due to real money buying (in the euro)
on the back of the China report," said Sebastien Galy, currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
"It suggests it will make funding conditions easier for
struggling euro zone countries."
In earlier trade, the euro had shown little reaction to an
agreement by European leaders for tougher enforcement of euro
zone budget rules, which did little to change investors' view
that there would be no quick-fire solution to the euro zone debt
crisis.
While some progress has been made to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis, analysts argued it remained unclear whether
European leaders have done enough to convince the European
Central Bank to significantly raise the amount of bonds it buys
from heavily indebted countries to stabilise their bond markets.
ECB President Mario Draghi welcomed the fiscal pact on
Friday, but market participants noted that he offered few hints
to the market that he would step up central bank bond buying
after the ECB policy meeting on Thursday.
"The outcome of the summit is fairly positive, but while the
summit can be seen as a pillar of support under the euro zone,
the market is concerned that the ECB is taking away its pillar
of support," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
He added that the euro faced selling in the near term if the
ECB fails to ramp up its bond buying next week. BNP Paribas
targets the euro at $1.30 by year-end, and expects it fall to
around $1.27-1.28 early in the new year.
The ECB has capped the maximum purchase of euro zone
sovereign bonds at 20 billion euros a week for now and is not
considering bigger action in response to the EU summit, ECB
sources said on Friday.
The euro traded 0.6 percent higher at
104.27 yen, recovering from an earlier fall to 103.15 yen.
Gains in the single currency weighed on the dollar, pushing
it nearly half a percent lower against a currency basket to
78.488.
Stocks rallied on the Beijing news, while currencies
perceived to be higher risk trimmed earlier losses, suggesting
an improvement in risk demand. The Australian dollar
traded at US$1.0150, recovering from the day's low of $1.0048.
DOWNWARD RISKS
While EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro
zone early on Friday, they failed to secure changes to the
union's treaty covering all 27 member states, meaning a deal
will only include the euro zone's 17 members, along with any
others who wish to join.
Investors were also pessimistic about plans to lend an
additional 200 billion euros to the IMF to help bail out weak
countries, on the view that it would not be enough funding power
to shield larger countries in trouble.
"The summit is still ongoing, but at the moment it's
slightly negative for the euro," said Marcus Hettinger, global
head of currency research at Credit Suisse in Zurich.
"The market is looking for a quick solution which is
impossible ... Countries are reducing their deficits, which is
negative for growth in the midterm, and this process will take
time," he said, adding this would be negative for the euro down
the line.
But he said the euro's sluggish performance also reflected
the loss of its interest rate advantage against other
currencies, after the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points to 1
percent on Thursday.
The euro has been pulled in both directions, and losses in
the past few weeks have been limited despite the prospect of
fundamental shifts in the structure of the European Union as
policymakers scramble to solve the debt crisis.
But analysts said the euro has found some support as the
year winds down with many investors, including hedge funds,
unwilling to take on big positions in general having closed
their trading books for 2011.
Fund repatriation by euro zone investors who need to reduce
their foreign assets to bolster their balance sheets has also
provided support to the single currency, they added.