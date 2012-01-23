* Euro vulnerable due to Greece uncertainty
* Private creditors fail to agree on Greek debt swap deal
* Eyes on euro zone finance ministers' meeting
* Australian dollar hits 11-week high vs U.S. dollar
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 23 The euro dipped against the
dollar on Monday, wobbling after a short-covering rally last
week and was vulnerable due to uncertainty over crucial talks on
a Greek debt swap deal to avert a messy default.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent on the day to $1.2925,
remaining below a high around $1.2986 hit on Friday when it was
helped by investors taking profit on hefty short euro positions.
Private creditors said on Sunday they had come to the limits
of what losses they could concede, putting the ball in the court
of the European Union and the IMF.
Market players are looking to a euro zone finance ministers
meeting on Monday where they will decide what terms of a Greek
debt restructuring they are ready to accept in order to pave the
way for a second bailout package for Athens.
Any positive news that emerges from these talks could boost
appetite for risk, lifting the euro, but any gains were seen as
limited as uncertainties are likely to remain about the outlook
for Greece and other highly indebted euro zone countries.
"It is uncertain what will happen with the restructuring of
Greek debt, and after that there will be tough negotiations with
the EU and the IMF about the next financing facility," said
Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"The major risk to euro/dollar is to the downside,
especially after the small bounce last week which took out some
of the riskier short positions."
Traders said unwinding of hefty short positions may yet give
the euro a fillip in the near term, possibly pushing it through
reported offers around $1.30, although gains much beyond that
were seen unlikely.
Data showed speculators boosted net euro shorts to a fourth
straight record in the week to Jan. 17, suggesting investors are
positioned for further falls.
"The euro stalled ahead of $1.30 last week and unless the
Greek talks come to some constructive conclusion soon, it's hard
to see it break that level in the near future," said Sumino
Kamei, a senior currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
He said the euro was poised for some choppy trading with low
volumes exacerbating volatility as many Asian centres including
China, Hong Kong and Singapore are closed for the Lunar New Year
holidays for much of this week.
Traders said a clear break below $1.2870-80 could see major
support at $1.2800-10 tested.
AUSSIE SHINES
The euro was helped off lows, however, as the Australian
dollar rose to an 11-week high versus the U.S. dollar
of $1.0509, with investors favouring the high-yielding currency
and the sound fundamentals of the Australian economy.
This helped push the dollar index into negative
territory at 80.190.
"The AUD's break above 1.0450 on Friday maintains the
positive momentum since the middle of December," said Besa Deda,
chief economist at St. George Bank in Sydney.
Against the yen, the greenback bought 77.02 yen,
having retreated from last week's high of 77.31.
The euro was steady against the yen at 99.61 yen,
down from last week's peak around 100.33. Against the Australian
dollar, it fetched A$1.2310, not far off a record low
around A$1.2220 set on Jan. 17.
For the wider market, the Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting starting on Tuesday will be the major event. Although no
policy change is expected, the Fed could take the historic step
of announcing an explicit target for inflation as part of its
new communication strategy.